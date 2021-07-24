Tokyo Olympics: Boxing: Vikas Krishan makes exit after Round of 32 defeat in 69 kg category

The Japanese boxer held sway over his Indian counterpart in all the three rounds and never gave a sniff to Krishan, a world championship bronze medallist.

Once Okazawa won the first round 10-9 there was no looking back as the Japanese pugilist continued to score 10 in the subsequent two rounds whereas Krishan faltered with scores of 9 and 8.

The 29-year-old Krishan was chasing a medal in what is his third and, in all likelihood, final shot at Olympic glory.

He has almost every other medal in his cabinet, including the world championships and is desperately pursuing the Olympic podium, his efforts also including stints in the US professional circuit.

"I cannot be more prepared than what I am right now," he had said in an interview before the Games and the preparations is set to be put through a very tough test. And it happened so!

Vikas' 25-year-old Japanese opponent is of Ghanian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year. The promise and talent was on full in the Round of 32 bout.