Tokyo Olympics chief Mori set to resign over comments about women

It may be recalled that in an on-line meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by the daily Asahi Shimbun saying women talk too much in meetings.

His comments had created a storm in Japan where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.

Head of Tokyo Olympics faces storm over comments about women

His comment came when he was asked about the presence of few women on the board of the JOC.

Later, in an interview with another Japanese daily Mainichi the 83-year-old had apologised and suggested he could resign.

The Fuji News Network and public broadcaster NHK reported that Mori was set to resign.

The Mainichi said he was expected to express his intention to go on Friday, when executive members of the Tokyo Olympics board are due to meet to discuss his sexist remark.

Mori was not immediately available for comment, reported Reuters news agency. A spokesman for the organising committee declined comment.

The TBS broadcaster reported that former Japan Football Association president and mayor of the Olympics village, Saburo Kawabuchi, would replace Mori, who had served as the country's prime minister for a gaffe-plagued year from April 2000.

The 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed for a year because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is still creating huge questions about their viability, even though the government has said it is determined that the Olympics go will go ahead as per the revised July 23 to August 8 schedule.

80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won't happen

The rescheduled Tokyo Games has already hit numerous roadblocks though. About 80 per cent of Japanese in polls says the games should be postponed or cancelled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion to put on the Games.

(With inputs from Agencies)