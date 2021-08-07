Tokyo Olympics: Full list of cash rewards for Neeraj Chopra, other India athletes for impressive show in Japan

Cash rewards galore for Neeraj Chopra

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar announced Rs six crore for the 23-year-old athlete from the state while his Punjab counterpart Amrinder Singh declared a special cash reward of Rs 2 crore. Cash rewards have also been announced for the other medal winners and Olympians by various states.

The BCCI also announced Rs one crore for Chopra and also monetary rewards for India's other medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

Khattar said that Chopra will be made head of the upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula. "As per our sports policy, Neeraj Chopra will get a cash reward of Rs six crore, a Class-I job and a plot of land at concessional rates," said Khattar.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings announced an Rs one crore reward for Chopra.

Gurugram-based realty firm Elan group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor announced a Rs 25 lakh cash award for Neeraj Chopra, while IndiGo offered unlimited free travel for one year to him.

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya

The Haryana CM declared that indoor wrestling stadiums will be built in the native village of wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts, respectively.

For his bronze medal-winning effort, as per the state's sports policy, Punia will get a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a plot at concessional rates and a state government job.

Ravi Dahiya, who became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics, will get Rs 4 crore award money, a Class-I job and a piece of land of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran at concessional rates.

BCCI to give a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to Ravi and Rs 25 lakh to Bajarang.

Hockey Women

The Haryana government will also honour the nine women's hockey players of the state with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each while an equal amount would be given to each sportsperson of the state who stood at the fourth position in any event in the Olympics.

Rs 25 lakh to Vandana Katariya

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya.

Rs 25 lakh to Salima, Nikki

Jharkhand government has said it will provide Rs 50 lakh each to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, hailing from the state.

Rs 25 lakh to Lalremsiami

The Mizoram government has offered a government job and a plot of land to the state's woman hockey star Lalremsiami, besides a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh.

Cash prize for Bronze medallists

Rs 25 lakh for bronze medallists from BCCI

The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 25 lakh each.

Rs 1.25 crore for the men's hockey team from BCCI

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore. Several private enterprises too announced cash rewards and other incentives for the players.

Rs 1 crore for Vivek, Nilakanta from MP Govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a reward of Rs one crore each for hockey players Vivek Sagar and Nilakanta Sharma.

Rs 75 lakh for Nilakanta from Manipur

Manipur CM N Biren Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh and a suitable job for Nilakanta Sharma.

Rs 1 crore for each Punjab men's hockey player

The Punjab government would bestow state hockey players with Rs 1 crore each.

Rs 2.5 crore for each Haryana men's hockey player

Haryana government announces cash prizes of Rs 2.5 crore for the members of the state in the Indian men's hockey.

Cash prize for silver medallist

Rs 50 lakh for silver medallists from BCCI

Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya. Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver medal after Sushil Kumar (2012).

Rs 1 crore to Mirabai Chanu from Manipur Govt

Chanu was handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore and an appointment letter to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) by the Manipur government after she won the first medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympics.