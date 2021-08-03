Tokyo Olympics: History-maker Thompson-Herah wrote daily goals reminder to inspire double-double success

The Jamaican sprint star ran the second-fastest time ever in the women's 100 metres on Saturday to retain the gold she won at Rio five years ago.

On Tuesday, Thompson-Herah was celebrating again after a time of 21.53 saw her also defend in the half-lap race, which coincidentally was also the second fastest in the record books.

Thompson-Herah consequently became the first woman to defend the sprint double and she spoke about how she focused her attentions after injuries had plagued the intervening years between the two Games.

"I'm happy, I'm overwhelmed, I'm lost for words. I never think [about] this day even though the work was put in already," she told a news conference.

"But [with] the ups and downs, the obstacles that I have been hurdling and to five years later win a double at the Olympics – it's amazing.

"I think God is good, and I've written this down – if I had my phone I can show you it's in my notes – daily. I've written it down every day; defending my titles, setting new PBs, setting new records.

"Now I can tick those off. There is more in there that I'm looking forward to accomplishing but it's an amazing feeling to be among the greatest, to be in the record books and also the history books. It's an amazing feeling."

There is now only a three-year cycle to Paris 2024 given these Games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While becoming the first woman to three-peat in both events is on her radar, Thompson-Herah is focused on a more immediate goal at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon next year.

"Yes, three years is not far but since that I have both double Olympics I'm looking forward to [trying to win] a title in the World Championships," she added.

"I only have a silver from 2015. So therefore I'm just taking it year by year. I'm looking forward to next year in Eugene. Paris is in the books but I'm taking it year by year and looking for a World Championship title before Paris."

Thompson-Herah had spoken about how she had not slept much following her 100m win.

She elaborated on that point, saying: "Well I didn't say I was tired after the 100 metres, I said we had two runs yesterday which I have never had before.

"We had the heat in the morning and the semis in the afternoon, then to come back and run the final tonight that is tiring, of course, because normally we have every other day to compete in the 200 but this time the schedule was switched up on us where we had two races in one day.

"So definitely, sprinting will take a lot out of your body, we are running very fast, I ran a PB in the 100m so of course I'm very tired, but it's my job. I came out here and I managed to get another PB and a national record that I'm really excited about."