Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 4: Boxer Lovlina, women’s hockey team eye final spot

While Lovlina, who is assured of a medal - bronze, will look to change that to either silver or gold, the Indian hockey eves, who reached their first ever semifinal in Olympic history, will look to go one step further as they aim for the final berth.

Pugilist Lovlina, who defeated Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in the quarterfinal, will be seen in women's welterweight semifinal action against world number 2 Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. As it stands, she is guaranteed of a bronze medal, but a victory will keep her gold medal hopes alive.

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli Semifinal: Date, Time in IST, Live telecast details

The women's hockey team, who made history by reaching their first ever semifinal after stunning Australia in the quarterfinal, will now face Argentina in the last 4 clash. Victory on Wednesday, will send the Indian eves to the final, where they could face either Netherlands or Great Britain.

India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semifinal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast

Apart from the two semifinals action, Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Anshu Malik will make their Olympic debuts in their respective weight categories in freestyle wrestling.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestlers schedule, dates, timings in IST and telecast information

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh are set for qualification rounds in men's javelin throw, while golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are also set to start the women's stroke play event.

With an action-packed day lined-up, mykhel presents the Indian Olympics schedule for Wednesday (August 4) with timings in IST:

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

• Neeraj Chopra - Qualification (Group A) - starts at 5.35 AM

• Shivpal Singh - Qualification (Group B) - starts at 7.05 AM

Boxing

Women's Welterweight (64-69kg) Semi-finals

• Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli - 11 AM

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play

• Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - Round 1 - starts at 4 AM

Hockey

Women's Semi-finals

• India vs Argentina - 3.30 PM

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57 kg - Ravi Kumar Dahiya

• 1/8 Final vs Oscar Tigreros (Colombia) - 8.21 AM

If Qualified

• 1/4 Final vs winner of Georgi Vangelov (Bulgaria) vs Abdelhak Kherbache (Algeria) - 9.03 AM

• Semi-Finals - TBD - 2.45 PM

Women's Freestyle 57 kg - Anshu Malik

• 1/8 Final vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) - 8.28 AM

If Qualified

• 1/4 Final vs winner of Valeria Koblova (ROC) vs Alma Jane Valencia Escoto (Mexico) - 9.10 AM

• Semi-Finals - TBD - 3:20 PM

Men's Freestyle 86 kg - Deepak Punia

• 1/8 Final vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) If Qualified - 8.49 AM

If Qualified

• 1/4 Final vs winner of Lin Zushen (China) vs Pool Ambrocio (Peru) - 9.17 AM

• Semi-Finals - TBD - 3.06 PM