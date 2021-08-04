Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 5: Ravi Dahiya eyes gold; Deepak Punia, men’s hockey aim for bronze

The eight time gold medallists, Indian men's hockey team, who reached their first semi-final at the Olympics since 1980, suffered a 2-5 loss to Belgium in the last 4 clash. And as a result their gold dreams ended and instead they will play Germany in the bronze medal match.

Grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya keeps India's gold hopes alive as he made an incredible comeback to defeat Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sayanev via fall to reach the final. He will now face Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the final and is already assured of a silver medal.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya in 57kg wrestling final in Tokyo: All you need to know, final opponent, final time in IST

Deepak Punia, who couldn't get past USA's David Taylor III in the semifinal, will feature in the bronze medal match, where he will face one of the repechage winners.

Another Indian wrestler, who is also one of the medal hopes, Vinesh Phogat is all set to start her Tokyo 2020 campaign when she faces Sweden's Sofia Mattsson in 1/8 Final of women's freestyle 53k category.

Meanwhile, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will continue their women's individual stroke play action, while race walker KT Irfan will also be involved in men's 20km race walk event.

India vs Germany Hockey Bronze Medal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Stats & Records

With an action-packed line-up in store for the country's stars, mykhel takes a look at the Indian Olympics schedule for Thursday (August 5) with timings in IST:

Athletics

Men's 20km Walk - Irfan KT - 1.00 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play - starts at 4 AM

• Aditi Ashok, who is tied at second after round one, tees off at 5.55 AM

• Diksha Dagar, who is tied 56th after round one, tees off at 7.39 AM.

Hockey

Men's Bronze Medal Match: India vs Germany - 7 AM

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57 kg - Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Gold Medal Match - 4.20 PM

Men's Freestyle 86 kg - Deepak Punia - Bronze Medal Match - 4.40 PM

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Vinesh Phogat

• 1/8 Final vs Sofia Mattsson - 8.00 AM

If Qualified

• 1/4 Final vs winner of Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (Bulgaria) vs Andreea Ana (Romania) - 8.56 AM

• Semi-Finals - TBD - 3:25 PM