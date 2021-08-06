Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 7: Javelin thrower Neeraj, wrestler Bajrang, golfer Aditi eye medal

History-making women's hockey team couldn't match the men's team's feat of winning a medal after a 3-4 defeat to Great Britain in the Bronze medal play-off match. But, the nation will be proud of their effort as they reached their first ever Olympics quarter-final and semi-final at Tokyo 2020.

However, there was some good news from golf as Aditi sits in the second position going into the final round, while wrestler Bajrang, although he won't be wrestling for gold after defeat in semis, he will hope to add a bronze medal during the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Also a medal hope will be javelin thrower Neeraj, who threw the longest in the men's javelin throw qualification stages to reach the final. And the penultimate day of the Games will see a lot of medal events with some top athletes in action.

Here mykhel compiles the Indian Tokyo Olympics schedule for Saturday (August 7) and some interesting final events with timings in IST:

Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra – 4:30 PM Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra kept India's hopes of an elusive Olympic medal from track and field events alive by earning a direct qualification into the finals with a stunning throw of 86.65m, a distance better than gold medal favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany. A similar or better performance could land India's first gold at Tokyo 2020. Golf - Women's individual R4 – starts at 3:00 AM (TBD) Aditi Ashok sits second after a 68 moved her to 12 under to put herself in contention of a historic Olympic medal. She will continue the women's individual event with round 4 on Saturday (August 7) and will tee off at 4:48 AM. Golf - Women's individual R4 – starts at 3:00 AM (TBD) Diksha Dagar, who had a dismal 76 on the opening day, has showed some signs of improvement with back-to-back rounds of one-over 72, but she still needs a lot of catching up to do. She is scheduled to tee off at 4:17 AM. Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg – Bronze Medal Bout - Bajrang Punia – 3.55 PM India's gold medal or second silver medal hopes from wrestling arena ended on August 6th after Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semi-final. However, the Indian wrestler still has a chance to win a bronze medal. But, he needs to beat either Senegal's Adam Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, who will be in repechage action on Saturday (August 7) morning. Other Final and medal matches/events Athletics Women's High Jump Final - 4:05 PM Men's 1500m Final - 5:10 PM Women's 4x400m Relay Final - 6 PM Men's 4x400m Relay Final - 6:20 PM Basketball Men's Gold Medal Match - USA vs France - 8 AM Men's Bronze Medal Match - Australia vs Slovenia - 4.30 PM Football Men's Gold Medal Match - Brazil vs Spain - 5 PM Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match - France vs ROC - 5:45 PM Men's Bronze Medal Match - Brazil vs Argentina - 10 AM