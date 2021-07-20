Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony: Live telecast, Live streaming, India time details

The Tokyo Olympics will be officially on the run with the opening ceremony on Friday and this quadrennial sporting festival will be conducted under the grim shadow of Covid 19 pandemic.

So, how can you watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony? Here's some essential info.

1. Where to watch

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony can be watched in Sony Sports Networks.

2. Opening ceremony time

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony will take place from 4.30 PM IST

3. Live Streaming

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The www.MyKhel.com will also have updates on opening ceremony as well as the events of the Tokyo Olympics.

4. India at Tokyo Olympics

Seeking their biggest Olympics medal haul, excited and cautious in equal measure, the first batch of athletes from India's Olympic contingent arrived in Tokyo, clearing the exhaustive COVID-19 related protocols at the airport before entering the Games village on a day when two sportspersons staying there tested positive for the dreaded virus.

All 88 athletes underwent COVID 19 testing at the airport and were found to be negative. They will start training from Monday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a press release.

"The infection control protocol has been briefed to all the contingent members and COVID testing kits have been distributed to the respective coaches," SAI added.

The delegation was received by Dr Prem Verma, India's deputy chef-de-mission and COVID Liaison Officer at the Games. The contingent from India, which left on Saturday night after a grand send-off, was joined by the shooters and boxers who were training in Italy and Croatia.

The group travelling from India included archers, badminton players, table tennis players, both the men's and women's hockey teams, and qualifiers from judo, gymnastics, and swimming among others. They landed in the Japanese capital aboard a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi.

"It was a six hour wait at the (Narita) airport where we underwent COVID-19 tests but that was expected. All came out clear and we checked into the Games village. All smooth so far," said a contingent member.

The group included stars such as world champion shuttler PV Sindhu, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, world no. 1 boxer Amit Panghal, world no. 1 archer Deepika Kumari and TT player Manika Batra among others.

"Their PVC (pre-valid cards) were also validated at the airport. All athletes coaches and support staff have been conveniently accommodated in the village and all are comfortable. "They enjoyed their meals at the dining hall and all of them were at ease and relaxed."

The Indians arrived on a day when two athletes staying at the Games village and one at a designated hotel were confirmed COVID positive by the organisers, who insisted that they are prepared for some cases given the influx of people in the city.

India are seeking to bag their best-ever medal haul in Tokyo.