Tokyo Olympics: Warholm sets stunning 400m hurdles world record, breaking 46-second barrier in gold run

He became the first man to dip under 46 seconds, setting a startling time of 45.94 seconds as he fended off American Rai Benjamin, who clocked 46.17.

The top three in the race all went under 47 seconds and beat the previous Olympic record, with bronze going to Brazilian Alison dos Santos in 46.72.

Warholm was already the world record holder, setting a time of 46.70secs in Oslo at the start of July to break the previous best of 46.78 that had been held by Kevin Young since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Now he has demolished his own mark, helped by being pushed all the way by Benjamin as they locked in an intense start to tape battle for supremacy in the coveted 400M hurdles race.

Warholm had a healthy lead heading into the final 150 metres but then came under pressure from the USA star over the final two barriers, the gap closing.

The 25-year-old from Ulsteinvik held his nerve and maintained his rhythm, though, sprinting away to post a record that could stand for many years to come. The record held by his predecessor Young was broken recently by Warholm, and that record stood for nearly three decades. It was set in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as the American ran an incredible race maintaining lead from start to the finishing line.

All three medallists went under the previous Olympic record in a stunning feat.

Gold in the women's long jump went to Germany's Malaika Mihambo, whose final-round effort of 7.00 metres saw her edge ahead of America Brittney Reese and NIgerian Ese Brume, the silver and bronze medallists, who both posted best leaps of 6.97m.