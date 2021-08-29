Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal in table tennis

Bhavina Patel, who won India it's first medal at the ongoing games, lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 against world number 1 Ying on table 6 at the Metropolitan Gym in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old Indian had already assured the country its first historic medal in table tennis by virtue of having reached the semifinals, but the Chinese Ying proved too good for her in the final.

The match started evenly as both players did well to stay in touch with each other. But soon the Chinese with her quick forehand unsettled Bhavina to clinch the set 11-7.

The second set was again brilliant from Zhou as she took full charge of proceedings and bagged the set by 11-5 as Bhavina failed to provide any challenge.

Starting the third set, Bhavina tried to gain some ground against the world number one. With score at 5-5, Zhou again showed her class and managed to gather the next 6 points very easily as the Indian gathered just one.

With this win, Zhou Ying has now become one of the most decorated para-paddlers in China. The 32-year-old is now 6 time Paralympic gold medalist.

The Chinese won two medals in each of the singles and team events during the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic campaigns and now one in Tokyo 2020. Although she missed out on the podium in singles at the 2016 Rio games, she managed to get to glory in the team event.

Earlier on Saturday (August 28), Bhavina defeated China's Zhang Miao in the semifinal, earning a hard-fought 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win against the world number 3.

Competing in her maiden Paralympic Games, Bhavina lost the opening group match against Ying. But, she made a strong recovery, by winning her second group stage match against Great Britain's Megan Shackleton.

The Indian then continued her winning run in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, defeating the likes of Joyce Oliveira of Brazil and Borislava Peric-Rankovic respectively.