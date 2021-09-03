Tokyo Paralympics: President Kovind, PM Modi congratulate silver-winning high jumper Praveen

Competing in his maiden Paralympics, Kumar set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

While President Kovind said Praveen's impressive performance will inspire all budding athletes, PM Modi said the medal win was a result of the 18-year-old athlete's hard work and unparalleled dedication.

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver in high jump

"Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men's high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones!," Kovind tweeted.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

Silver Medalist, Praveen Kumar receives a congratulatory call from Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi after creating history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a medal at #Paralympics

Hon'ble PM also congratulated his Coach, Dr. Satyapal Singh



Later, the PM spoke to Kumar and congratulated him on his achievement. The prime minister lauded his hard work as well as the support he received from his coach and parents, official, sources said, adding, Kumar thanked Modi for conveying good wishes.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes from the sports fraternity as India clinched their 12th medal at the ongoing Paralympics.

Heartiest congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver Medal 🥈 for 🇮🇳 & also setting an Asian Record in the process in the Men's T44 class high jump.



(With PTI inputs)