English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo Paralympics: President Kovind, PM Modi congratulate silver-winning high jumper Praveen

By
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendar Modi congratulate silver-winning high jumper
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendar Modi congratulate silver-winning high jumper

New Delhi, September 3: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 3) congratulated Praveen Kumar for winning the silver medal in high jump at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Competing in his maiden Paralympics, Kumar set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

While President Kovind said Praveen's impressive performance will inspire all budding athletes, PM Modi said the medal win was a result of the 18-year-old athlete's hard work and unparalleled dedication.

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver in high jumpParalympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver in high jump

"Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men's high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones!," Kovind tweeted.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

Later, the PM spoke to Kumar and congratulated him on his achievement. The prime minister lauded his hard work as well as the support he received from his coach and parents, official, sources said, adding, Kumar thanked Modi for conveying good wishes.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes from the sports fraternity as India clinched their 12th medal at the ongoing Paralympics.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments

MORE PARALYMPICS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 3, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments