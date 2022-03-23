Trae Young continues to haunt the Knicks, Bucks hit top gear

Young, who became public enemy number one in New York when he erupted in the play-offs, eliminating the Knicks in the process, was spectacular again on Tuesday night.

He finished with a game-high 45 points (13-of-25 shooting, seven-of-15 from three) to go with eight assists, and was supported by a season-high 32 points (11-of-20 shooting, four-of-10 from three) from Bogdan Bogdanovic off the bench.

New York's R.J. Barrett played hard, but was ultimately inefficient, scoring 30 points on nine-of-25 shooting, going one-of-seven from long range and 11-of-17 from the free throw line.

The win pulls the Hawks' record even at 36-36, with last year's Eastern Conference finalists set for a play-in battle as they occupy the 10 seed.

Bucks show Bulls what a real contender looks like

In a meeting between two Eastern Conference contenders, the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks showed their pedigree in a 126-98 home win against the Chicago Bulls.

Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was a force, scoring 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting to go with 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, although he did rack up nine turnovers.

The Bulls' trio of Demar DeRozan (21 points), Nikola Vucevic (22 points) and Zach Lavine (21 points) were all solid, but no other Bull could score more than seven points, while seven Bucks made their way into double figures.

Warriors show cracks without Curry

In their second game since Stephen Curry's injury, and after losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors suffered an embarrassing 94-90 loss against the Orlando Magic.

Jordan Poole was again impressive for the Warriors as he soaked up the extra minutes and usage, scoring 26 points (nine-of-23 from the field, five-of-13 from deep) to go with six assists.

For the Magic, exciting rookie Franz Wagner was terrific, scoring 18 points on six-of-nine shooting (six-of-six from the free throw line) while snatching two steals and blocking one shot.