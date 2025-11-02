Moises Caicedo Recognised As One Of The Best Defensive Midfielders In The World By Enzo Maresca

More sports Trae Young's Knee Injury Sidelines Atlanta Hawks Star For Minimum Of One Month Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has sustained a sprained right MCL and is expected to miss at least one month. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 6:04 [IST]

Atlanta Hawks' key player, Trae Young, is facing a setback with a sprained right MCL. Sources indicate he will likely be sidelined for at least a month. An MRI conducted on Friday revealed no significant structural damage to his knee, and he will undergo another evaluation in four weeks.

The injury occurred during the Hawks' 117-112 victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Young collided with teammate Mouhamed Gueye, who fell backward into Young's knee, causing it to bend awkwardly. This incident left Young clutching his knee in pain on the court.

Young's absence is a significant blow to the Hawks, who have had an even start with three wins and three losses this season. Since his debut in the 2018-19 season, Young has consistently been Atlanta's top scorer. Last season, he averaged 24.2 points and led the league with 11.6 assists per game while maintaining a 34 percent success rate from beyond the arc.

This season, Young has been averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists per game. The team hopes to improve their performance in the 2025-26 season after strengthening their roster by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard during an active offseason.

The Hawks are optimistic about progressing this season despite Young's injury setback. They aim to build on their offseason acquisitions and continue developing their team dynamics without their star guard for now.

The team remains hopeful that Trae Young will recover swiftly and return stronger after his re-evaluation period. His leadership and scoring ability are crucial for Atlanta as they navigate this challenging phase of the season.