Trainer wins first PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico

By
Martin Trainer
American Martin Trainer carded a five-under-par 67 in the final round as he earned a three-stroke victory in the Puerto Rico.

Martin Trainer claimed the Puerto Rico Open for his maiden PGA Tour success.

American Trainer carded a five-under-par 67 in the final round as he earned a three-stroke victory on Sunday.

The 27-year-old – making his 11th PGA Tour start – birdied four of the final 10 holes to finish at 15 under.

"It's obviously incredible,'' Trainer said. "I never thought that I would be able to win on the PGA Tour. I managed to do it today and that's just incredible.''

Overnight leader Aaron Baddeley (72) had to settle for a share of second position alongside Daniel Berger (66), Roger Sloan (67) and Johnson Wagner (69).

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
