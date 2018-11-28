TUF 28: Heavy Hitters season finale fight card and schedule

A welterweight bout between former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos and The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs. Blackzilians (TUF 21) winner Kamaru Usman will serve as the event headliner.

Dos Anjos has lost two of five fights since he dropped the welterweight belt to Eddie Alvarez in 2016. His last outing was a decision loss to Colby Covington in the interim welterweight championship match at UFC 225 in June earlier this year.

Usman, meanwhile, has remained undefeated in seven since he made his UFC debut and is 13-1 in his MMA career. Earlier this year, the Nigrian Nightmare earned decision wins over Demian Maia in May and Emil Weber Meek in January.

The main card will also feature the heavyweight and women's featherweight finals of TUF 28 and the two fights could serve as co-headliners of the event.

In the heavyweight finals, Justin Frazier of the red team coached by Kelvin Gastelum will meet Juan Francisco Dieppa of the blue team mentored by UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Frazier defeated the likes of Anderson da Silva (unanimous decision) and Michel Batista (TKO) en-route to the final, while Dieppa beat Ben Sosoli (unanimous decision) and Maurice Green (submission).

In the women's featherweight final, Red team's Pannie Kianzad could meet either her teammate Macy Chiasson or Blue team's Leah Letson, who fight in the semi-finals tonight.

Kianzad had couple of decision wins over Katharina Lehner and Julija Stoliarenko to reach the finals, Meanwhile, the semi-finalists who will be in action tonight got to this stage as Letson beat Bea Malecki via decision and Chiasson defeated Larissa Pacheco via TKO.

"It's the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world, and the best fighters are here." - @AntoninaPantera talked to us about her upcoming @UFC debut and how her sister, @BulletValentina, is supporting her. #TUFFinale https://t.co/ccoQcikanq pic.twitter.com/Oyh4qU3dUY — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 27, 2018

Also on the card, Pedro Munhoz meets Bryan Caraway at bantamweight, Darren Stewart locks horns with Edmen Shahbazyan, and women's flyweights Ji Yeon Kim and UFC debutant Antonina Shevchenko collide.

Earlier in the prelims, the likes of Rick Glenn, Joseph Benavidez, Tim Means, Alex Perez, Darrell Horcher and Ricky Rainey will be in action.

#TUFFinale starts on #UFCFIGHTPASS this Friday with 3 great bouts!



Roosevelt Roberts meets Darrell Horcher in the Featured Bout! pic.twitter.com/9anAKv0tKD — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 28, 2018

Here is all you need to know about TUF 28 Finale:

When and where is the event happening?

The Heavy Hitters seasaon finale takes place in the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday (November 30). Due to time difference the event will take place on Saturday (December 1) in India.

How to watch TUF 28 Finale in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India on Saturday (December 1) from 8.30 AM IST, while one can aslo stream the main card live using Sony LIV.

The preiminary card can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass earlier in the day from 5 AM IST.

Here is the scheduled fight card for TUF 28 Finale:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

2. Heavyweight bout: Justin Frazier vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa

3. Women's Featherweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson or Leah Letson

4. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Bryan Caraway

5. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Rick Glenn vs. Kevin Aguilar

2. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Alex Perez

3. Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Darrell Horcher

4. Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Ricky Rainey

5. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Chris Gutierrez