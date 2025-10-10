Koeman Confident Netherlands Will Qualify For World Cup Following 4-0 Win Against Malta

Two Massive ONE World Title Clashes Announced for ONE Fight Night 38 Published: Friday, October 10, 2025

ONE Championship has unveiled the main and co-main events for ONE Fight Night 38 on 6 December from Bangkok, Thailand, featuring a ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title defense and the crowning of a new submission grappling king.

In the main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade will put his belt on the line against #4-ranked contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in what promises to be an explosive clash between two dangerous finishers.

The 27-year-old Brazilian from Tiger Muay Thai remains undefeated in ONE MMA competition with seven victories in as many matches. Andrade captured the title by demolishing compatriot John Lineker via fourth-round TKO in February 2023.

The champion has been nothing short of spectacular in his reign, most recently defending his crown against South Korean Kwon Won Il in just 42 seconds at ONE 170 this year, showcasing his devastating finishing ability and cementing his reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion.

Standing opposite him is the 36-year-old Mongolian challenger Baatarkhuu. A protege of former ONE Featherweight World Champion Narantungalag Jadambaa, Baatarkhuu brings an impressive 6-1 ONE record with four finishes, including two submissions and two TKOs.

The Mongolian earned his title shot after remarkable victories over Carlo Bumina-ang, Aaron Canarte, and Jeremy Pacatiw, demonstrating his well-rounded skill set and ability to finish fights in multiple ways against elite competition.

The co-main event will crown a new ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion as Brazilian sensation Diogo Reis battles Japan's Daiki Yonekura for the vacant title in a battle between elite grapplers.

The 23-year-old Reis from São Paulo is a BJJ black belt and two-time ADCC World Champion who made his promotional debut this year against Japan's Shoya Ishiguro, submitting him with a kimura lock in an impressive performance.

His opponent, Yonekura, is a black belt and 2024 IBJJF Pan Pacific Champion who represents Japan's finest grappling talent. The Japanese star brings technical excellence and championship experience to this vacant title fight.