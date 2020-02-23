English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bloodthirsty Fury dominates Wilder to win WBC heavyweight title

By Matt Dorman
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Las Vegas, February 23: Tyson Fury brutally dethroned Deontay Wilder and completed his return to the top of world boxing with a stunning TKO triumph in a one-sided WBC heavyweight title fight.

There was no repeat of their contentious December 2018 draw as Fury overwhelmed the previously undefeated champion before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round on Saturday (February 22).

The Brit took a 42-pound weight advantage into a bout he described as the biggest the division had seen in 50 years and delivered on his promise to seek a knockout in Las Vegas.

Fury landed huge blows from the first bell and sent Wilder to the canvas in rounds three and four, only for the referee to rule them both slips, and at one point licked his opponent's blood-stained neck.

More TYSON FURY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: tyson fury deontay wilder wbc boxing
Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue