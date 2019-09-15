English
Tyson Fury survives huge scare to beat Otto Wallin

By Opta
Tyson Fury

Las Vegas, September 15: Tyson Fury retained his unbeaten record with a dramatic unanimous-decision victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 14).

Fury successfully defended his lineal heavyweight title, but only after surviving a huge scare from his Swedish opponent.

The Brit was cut badly above his right eye in the third round and had to deal with a bloody face for long periods, but his aggression – particularly in the second half of the fight – paid off.

Judges scored it 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 in Fury's favour as he improved to 29-0-1 and handed Wallin (20-1) his first defeat.

After a cagey start, Fury landed some big blows late in the second round, although Wallin had settled well.

A huge left hand from Wallin to the right eye cut Fury in the corner in the third round and it would be the moment that changed the remainder of the fight.

A ringside doctor was called to inspect Fury's eye during the sixth and the 31-year-old, who was increasingly aggressive, reacted angrily as Wallin pushed at his cut late in the round.

Fury landed a couple of big right hands in the seventh as Wallin aimed jabs at his cut.

Despite the cut, it was Fury, perhaps desperate, beginning to dominate a tiring Wallin, producing a huge combo to open the 10th round.

Wallin was just hanging in as Fury took control, although the cut was so severe the blood continued to trouble the Brit through to the end of the bout.

Sunday, September 15, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
