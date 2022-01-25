'Tick tick tock' – Fury sick of excuses from Joshua and Whyte

Fury's camp want Anthony Joshua to step aside from his planned rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after the latter's triumph in September.

That would allow Fury to go up against the Ukrainian in a heavyweight unification bout.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Joshua had agreed to forego the rematch and receive a £15million payout in return.

However, Joshua denied the claims a deal had been struck. Should nothing be agreed by Wednesday, then purse bids with Dillian Whyte – the WBC mandatory challenger – will go ahead, with that lined up as Fury's next fight instead.

In a video posted to his official social media channels on Tuesday, Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder last year in the final fight of their trilogy contest, made it clear that he had had enough of waiting.

"Another gym session done, Tuesday morning smashed," the 33-year-old said.

"Tick tick tick effing tick tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

"Let me know. Because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses.

"Tick tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You're all getting a good hiding – cowards."

Usyk, who is two years older than Fury, has won all 19 of his professional fights, including 13 knockouts.

Fury's record stands at 33 victories and one draw – the contentious first fight against Wilder in 2018.