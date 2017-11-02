UFC 217: Bisping Vs St-Pierre fight card and schedule

New York, November 2: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns north as Madison Square Garden in New York City is all set to host UFC 217: Bisping Vs St-Pierre on Saturday (November 4).

There have been some huge events this year, but UFC 217 this weekend has the potential to outrun them all as Michael Bisping puts the UFC middleweight title on the line against the returning Georges St-Pierre in the main event.

The Canadian, GSP returns after a four-year absence from the octagon and will look to silence the trash talking Englishman Bisping.

It is a stacked undercard which features Cody Garbrandt defending his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk putting her strawweight belt on the line against Rose Namajunas in the co-main events.

Also on the main card are Welterweight strikers Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal in action. While a 'new born' Johnny Hendricks is in shape after training with Jackson-Wink to face unbeaten Paulo Borrachinha in a middleweight bout.

A 3⃣ time former Welterweight champion, can Georges St-Pierre mount a successful comeback at @ufc 217? pic.twitter.com/mIHvU9AM41 — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) October 31, 2017

It is set to be explosive from start to finish, so here is the scheduled fight card for the massive event in the Big Apple.

Main Card (Sony ESPN from 7.30 AM IST)

1. Middleweight title bout: Michael Bisping (c) Vs Georges St-Pierre

2. Bantamweight title bout: Cody Garbrandt (c) Vs T.J. Dillashaw

3. Women's Strawweight title bout: Joanna Jędrzejczyk (c) Vs Rose Namajunas

4. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson Vs Jorge Masvidal

5. Middleweight bout: Johny Hendricks Vs Paulo Borrachinha

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass from 4.00 AM IST)

1. Lightweight bout: James Vick Vs Joseph Duffy

2. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris Vs Mark Godbeer

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux Vs Corey Anderson

4. Welterweight bout: Randy Brown Vs Mickey Gall

5. Heavyweight bout: Oleksiy Oliynyk Vs Curtis Blaydes

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cuțelaba Vs Michał Oleksiejczuk

7. Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi Vs Ricardo Ramos

The live telecast of the main card will be available via Sony ESPN in India on Sunday (November 5) from 7.30 AM IST.