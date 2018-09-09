UFC 228 results: Woodley drops and chokes Till to retain title

Woodley proved his doubters wrong by finishing the undefeated Till in impressive fashion. Woodley dropped Till with a big right hand and immediately jumped on top with punches and elbows. Till, tried to fend off The Chosen One and with time running down, Woodley locked in the D'Arce choke on Till who was forced to tap at 4:19 of the second round.

In a re-arranged co-main event, Jessica Andrade proved she's good for a shot at the women's strawweight title with a devastating first-round finish of Karolina Kowalkiewicz. A huge right hand from Andrade dropped Kowalkiewicz to end the fight at the 1:58 mark of the first round.

Andrade vs Kowalkiewicz took the co-headliner slot after Nicco Montano vs Valentina Shevchenko - the original co-main event was cancelled on Friday (September 7) after the women's flyweight champion Montano pulled out of the fight. As a result of the change, Jimmy Rivera vs John Dodson was moved up to the main card from the prelims.

The UFC 228 main card opened with a stoppage as Abdul Razak Alhassan scored the 10th first-round finish of his career, halting Niko Price with a vicious barrage of punches. The fight ended just 43 seconds after it began.

Next up, Rivera returned to the win columns after earning a decision win against Dodson with scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.

Later, Zabit Magomedsharipov was slow off the blocks against Brandon Davis, but in the end earned a submsiison win at the 3:46 mark of the second round.

Goodnight! 👀 Geoff Neal with a brutal KO kick to end the fight! pic.twitter.com/tR8vB9hckt — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 9, 2018

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were stoppage wins wins for Tatiana Suarez, Aljamain Sterling, Geoff Neal, Darren Stewart and Jim Miller. While, Diego Sanchez, Irene Aldana and Jarred Brooks earned decision wins.

Check out the final results of UFC 228:

Main Card

1. Welterweight title bout: Tyron defeated Darren Till by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 4:19

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 1:58

3. Featherweight bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated Brandon Davis by submission (kneebar) - Round 2, 3:46

4. Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera defeated John Dodson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan defeated Niko Price by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:43

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez defeated Carla Esparza by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 4:33

2. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated Cody Stamann by submission (kneebar) - Round 2, 3:42

3. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal defeated Frank Camacho by knockout (high kick) - Round 2, 1:23

4. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart defeated Charles Byrd by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:17

5. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez defeated Craig White by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller defeated Alex White by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:29

7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana defeated Lucie Pudilova by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

8. Flyweight bout: Jarred Brooks defeated Roberto Sanchez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)