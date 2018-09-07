UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till fight card and TV schedule

The UFC are in Texas this weekend with a fourteen fight stacked card which includes two title fights and some interesting bouts in the main card and the prelims as well.

In the main event, Tyron Woodley puts the welterweight title on the line against Darren Till, who has the chance to become the second UFC champion from the UK after Michael Bisping.

Till, who is unbeaten starts the favourite in his first world title fight. The last time the Liverpuldian was in action, he earned a decision win against Stephen Thompson.

Woodley has held the 170lb belt since July 2016 when he knocked out Robbie Lawler and has defended it three times since. The Chosen One last met Demian Maia in July last year in UFC 217 where he won via unanimous decision.

A whole community behind her.



The Navajo Nation continues to inspire @NiccoMontano at #UFC228. pic.twitter.com/SSgoY2oXT8 — UFC (@ufc) September 5, 2018

In the co-main event, Nicco Montano will defend the women's flyweight belt against former women's bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Montano defends the title for the the fist time since she claimed the gold with a decision win over Roxanne Modafferi at the Ultimate Fighter 26 finale. Shevechenko on the other hand is back of a submission win over promotional newcomer Priscila Cachoeira. The fight was also Shevchenko's first since her move from bantamweight to flyweight.

The main card also features a featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Brandon Davis, a women's strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. While, Abdul Razak Alhassan meets Niko Price in a welterweight bout to round off the card.

Meanwhile, there is lot of interesting bouts in the prelims with the likes of Carla Espraza, Tatiana Suarez, Aljamain Sterling, John Dodson and Jimmie Rivera all in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 228:

When and where is UFC 228 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (September 8) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Due to the time difference it will be live in India on Sunday (September 9).

How to watch UFC 228 in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India from 7.30 AM on Sunday (September 9), while the preliminary card can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass from 3.30 AM.

Check out the scheduled card for UFC 228:

Main Card

1. Welterweight title bout: Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till

2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Nicco Montano (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Featherweight bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5. Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

2. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann

3. Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson

4. Middleweight bout: Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

5. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White

6. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Alex White

7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova

8. Flyweight bout: Jarred Brooks vs. Roberto Sanchez

9. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho