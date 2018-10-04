UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor fight card and TV schedule

In the main event of UFC 229, Khabib puts the lightweight title on the line against McGregor, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since he himself won the lightweight belt against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor was stripped of the title due to inactivity and Khabib won the vacant title by beating Al Iaquinta earlier this year in April. Although, McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC, he was involved in a big money boxing match againtst Floyd Mayweather Jr., which the Notorious lost via 10th round KO.

There were rumours that the Irishman would never return to the Octagon and the topic was further speculated after McGregor's crew attacked a bus in Brooklyn carrying fighters scheduled to meet at UFC 223 which also included Khabib.

The undefeated Russian, who is the favourite to win the bout will look for revenge, but you can never know what the unpredictable McGregor has up his sleeves in what we think is the biggest fight in UFC history.

In the co-main event, we will see another lightweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Sergio Pettis. The pair will look for a win to book a meeting with the main event winner in the future.

Ferguson's last involvement was nearly a year ago when he claimed the lightweight interim title with a submission win over Kevin Lee. While, Pettis is also on the back of a submission win over Michael Chiesa in UFC 226.

Also on the main card is light heavyweight clash between Ovince Saint Preux and Dominic Reyes. Plus, a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov, while a women's strawweight clash between Felice Herrig and Michele Waterson rounds of the main card.

Earlier in the prelims, we will see the likes of Sergio Pettis, Tonya Evinger and Ryan LaFlare in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 229:

When and where is the event happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (October 6) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, due to the time difference, the main card will be shown live in India on Sunday (October 7).

What time will the main event be on in India?

Although it depends on how long the other fights on the main card last, we can expect the main event to be at around 9.30 AM IST.

How to watch UFC 229 in India -TV schedule and Streaming info?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India on Sunday (October 7) from 7.30 AM IST, while the preliminary card can be streamed via Fight Pass from 4 AM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC 229:

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

2. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

4. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card

1. Flyweight bout: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

2. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs Jalin Turner

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

4. Lightweight bout: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

6. Lightweight bout: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

7. Welterweight bout: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin