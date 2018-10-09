UFC 229: NSAC investigation into Khabib-McGregor aftermath under way

Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title by submitting the returning McGregor in the fourth round but proceeded to jump out of the octagon and spark a brawl by leaping towards the Irishman's team.

McGregor was then involved in a scuffle inside the cage after two individuals entered it behind him and both fighters were escorted out of the main arena in Las Vegas.

"The Nevada State Athletic Commission's primary function is to regulate unarmed combat within the state of Nevada. The events that occurred on October 6, 2018 at the conclusion of the Nurmagomedov-McGregor contest - the main event of UFC 229 - are currently under investigation by the Commission's executive director, Bob Bennett," read an NSAC statement.

"Neither the Commission nor its staff, including executive director Bennett, will comment on matters under investigation."

UFC president Dana White suggested Nurmagomedov could be stripped of his title for his actions and said the NSAC had withheld the Russian's share of the purse.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests were made following the fighting in the aftermath of the main event and no one involved wished to press charges.