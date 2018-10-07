UFC 229 results: Chaos breaks after McGregor taps out to Khabib

Nurmagomedov wrapped McGregor's neck with the rear-naked choke to force the tap at the 3:03 mark of the fourth round. However, the fight was marred by an all-out brawl between the two teams that took place both in and out of the cage, which started after Nurmagomedov leapt out of the Octagon to attack McGregor's cornermen.

Nurmagomedov took the Irishman - in his first UFC fight since November 2016 - down in the first round but did not do much more damage.

Khabib defeats McGregor then all hell breaks loose. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/L1n7nMOtJY — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) October 7, 2018

He really asserted himself in the second by wobbling McGregor with a haymaker before securing another takedown and raining a combination of punches and elbows down on his opponent.

McGregor got up with a slight swelling around his left eye, but it did not get rid of the token smile he has become so well known for.

In the third, McGregor stuffed two takedown attempts from Nurmagomedov, but the pair started trading punches and the Russian showed off some good technical jabs and worked in some combinations.

Nurmagomedov once again took down McGregor in the next section and finished him with a rear-naked choke with less than two minutes left in the round, taking his record to 27-0.He then yelled at McGregor, went over the cage and into the crowd to spark the ugly scenes in the aftermath.

UFC president Dana White refused to present Nurmagomedov with his belt in the octagon, as the Russian followed McGregor in being escorted out of the main arena.

In the co-main event, the returning Tony Ferguson earned a stoppage win against Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout. Ferguson scored a TKO win over Pettis, whose corner called for the stop due to a broken hand after two rounds.

After a brutal opening in the second round, Pettis dropped Ferguson, who countered with punches and elbows to leave his opponent's face bloodied to end the round. Pettis suffered a broken hand and his corner called off the fight.

Meanwhile, Michelle Waterson earned a decision win against Felice Herig in the main card opener with scores of 30-26, 29-28, 30-27.

Next up, Derrick Lewis who was out scored in the first and second frames of a heavyweight bout against Alexander Volkov, earned a third round stoppage.

Lewis landed a massive right hand that stunned Volkov and sensing his opportunity of a finish, Lewis began the ground-and-pound to earn the stoppage with just 11 seconds left in the fight.

Later, Dominic Reyes, who thought he had knocked out Ovince Saint Preux in the dying seconds of a light heavyweight bout, earned a decision win with trio of 30-27 scores.

In the final moments of the bout, a powerful left from Reyes sent Saint Preux to the floor. Reyes walked off thinking it was a KO, but in the end it went to the judges' cards where he was awarded the fight to extended his undefeated streak.

Earlier in the prelims, we saw a five of seven bouts end in stoppages with Tony Martin, Vicente Luque, Aspen Ladd, Nik Lentz and Scott Holtzman all winning via knock outs. While, Jussier Formiga earned a decision win over Sergio Pettis and Yana Kunitskaya got better of Lina Lansberg.

Check out the final results of UFC 229:

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 4, 3:03

2. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson defeated Anthony Pettis by TKO (corner stoppage) - Round 2, 5:00

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes defeated Ovince Saint Preux by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis defeated Alexander Volkov by knockout (punches) - Round 3, 4:49

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson defeated Felice Herrig by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga defeated Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque defeated Jalin Turner by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 3:52

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd defeated Tonya Evinger by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 3:26

4. Lightweight bout: Scott Holtzman defeated Alan Patrick by knockout (elbows) - Round 3, 3:42

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya defeated Lina Lansberg by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Lightweight bout: Nik Lentz defeated Gray Maynard by TKO (kick, punches) - Round 2, 1:19

7. Welterweight bout: Tony Martin defeated Ryan LaFlare by TKO (kick, punches) - Round 3, 1:00

(With inputs from OPTA)