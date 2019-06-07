UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes preview, fight card and schedule

|
Venue, time, date and where to watch
When and where is UFC 238 happening?
The event takes place on Saturday (June 8) in Chicago, USA. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (June 9) in India.
What time does UFC 238 start?
The preliminary card starts at 3.45 AM IST (June 9); 5.15 PM Local Time (June 8); 10.15 PM GMT (June 8). The main card meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (June 9); 9 PM Local Time (June 8); 2 AM GMT (June 9).
How to watch UFC 238 in India?
Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will telecast the main card live and exclusive in India, while one can also stream the card live via Sony LIV.
The preliminary card, meanwhile, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.
|
Main Event: Cejudo vs Moraes
Cejudo looks to join an exclusive club home to Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only athletes to hold two UFC championships simultaneously.
A former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo successfully made the jump to MMA six years ago and has already defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw.
Now, Cejudo looks to prove that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world by moving up in weight and becoming the only person to finish Moraes in the UFC. Competing in the first UFC title fight of his career, Moraes aims to prove that he is the true king of the bantamweight division.
Known for his spectacular finishing ability, Moraes earned his title shot with three impressive first-round stoppages in a row over fellow top-contenders Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao. Moraes now hopes to net his fourth consecutive post-fight bonus and join the pound-for-pound ranks by taking out Cejudo with another impressive performance.
|
Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs Eye
Shevchenko won the vacant UFC flyweight championship in December with a dominant victory over long-time rival and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Throughout her career, Shevchenko has established herself as one of the most dangerous competitors in all of women's MMA, having defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and top contender Julianna Pena. She now looks to continue her undefeated flyweight reign by being the first person to stop Jessica Eye in her UFC career.
Gunning to capitalize on the momentum of her current winning streak, Eye competes for the first UFC championship of her career.
Undefeated since moving to flyweight last year, Eye has impressed with victories over Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark and top-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian. Now, Eye intends to shock the world by becoming the first flyweight to defeat Shevchenko and stake her claim as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.
|
Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC 238:
Main Card
1. Bantamweight title bout: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes
2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Eye
3. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone
4. Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan
5. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov
Preliminary card
1. Women's Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff
2. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz
3. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso
4. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar
5. Women's Strawweight bout: Xiaonan Yan vs. Angela Hill
6. Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart
7. Bantamweight bout: Eddie Wineland vs. Grigory Popov
8. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood