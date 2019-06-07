UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes preview, fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, June 7: The Ultimate Fighting Championship presents UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes pay-per-view which is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday (June 8).

A year after Chicago hosted one of the most exciting cards of the year, UFC returns to the Windy City with another thrilling event featuring two premier title fights as the headliners.

In the main event, men's flyweight champion and No. 5-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Henry Cejudo moves up in weight to attempt to become only the fourth athlete in history to hold two UFC titles simultaneously when he faces No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound championship.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, women's flyweight champion and No. 15-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title for the first time against No. 1-ranked contender Jessica Eye.

Also on the main card features a lightweight bout between top contenders Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerronne. Plus, Jimmie Rivera meets Petr Yan at Bantamweight, while Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov collide to round off the main card.

Ferguson vs Cerrone!!!! This Saturday LIVE on ESPN+! #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/L6k3Gro1mJ — Dana White (@danawhite) June 7, 2019

On the preliminary card, we will see top talents like Pedro Munhoz, Angela Hill, Tatiana Suarez, Nina Ansaroff, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Aljamain Sterling, Tatiana Suarez, Nina Ansaroff, Ricardo Lamas, Darren Stewart and more in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 238:

Who steps up?#UFC238 | Exclusively on ESPN+ (US only) ➡️ https://t.co/EBuMuDUzcr pic.twitter.com/CtPheAfz3y — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2019 Venue, time, date and where to watch When and where is UFC 238 happening? The event takes place on Saturday (June 8) in Chicago, USA. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (June 9) in India. What time does UFC 238 start? The preliminary card starts at 3.45 AM IST (June 9); 5.15 PM Local Time (June 8); 10.15 PM GMT (June 8). The main card meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (June 9); 9 PM Local Time (June 8); 2 AM GMT (June 9). How to watch UFC 238 in India? Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will telecast the main card live and exclusive in India, while one can also stream the card live via Sony LIV. The preliminary card, meanwhile, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India. Who leaves Chicago with the belt!? 🏆 #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/KX5jnNsqvG — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2019 Main Event: Cejudo vs Moraes Cejudo looks to join an exclusive club home to Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only athletes to hold two UFC championships simultaneously. A former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo successfully made the jump to MMA six years ago and has already defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw. Now, Cejudo looks to prove that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world by moving up in weight and becoming the only person to finish Moraes in the UFC. Competing in the first UFC title fight of his career, Moraes aims to prove that he is the true king of the bantamweight division. Known for his spectacular finishing ability, Moraes earned his title shot with three impressive first-round stoppages in a row over fellow top-contenders Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao. Moraes now hopes to net his fourth consecutive post-fight bonus and join the pound-for-pound ranks by taking out Cejudo with another impressive performance. Shevchenko vs Eye this Saturday LIVE on ESPN+!!! #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/vwLoZY4EGt — Dana White (@danawhite) June 6, 2019 Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs Eye Shevchenko won the vacant UFC flyweight championship in December with a dominant victory over long-time rival and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Throughout her career, Shevchenko has established herself as one of the most dangerous competitors in all of women's MMA, having defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and top contender Julianna Pena. She now looks to continue her undefeated flyweight reign by being the first person to stop Jessica Eye in her UFC career. Gunning to capitalize on the momentum of her current winning streak, Eye competes for the first UFC championship of her career. Undefeated since moving to flyweight last year, Eye has impressed with victories over Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark and top-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian. Now, Eye intends to shock the world by becoming the first flyweight to defeat Shevchenko and stake her claim as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world. FIIIIIIGHT WEEEEEK!!!! I LOVE THIS FIGHT CARD!!!! Can’t wait to get to Chicago. LIVE this Saturday on ESPN Plus #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/wNrMc0DCad — Dana White (@danawhite) June 3, 2019 Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC 238: Main Card 1. Bantamweight title bout: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes 2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Eye 3. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone 4. Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan 5. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov Preliminary card 1. Women's Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff 2. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz 3. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso 4. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Xiaonan Yan vs. Angela Hill 6. Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart 7. Bantamweight bout: Eddie Wineland vs. Grigory Popov 8. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood