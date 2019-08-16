UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 fight card, schedule and where to watch

Cormier vs Miocic 2



Pettis vs Diaz



SAT 8/17 | 10PM/ET

Venue, start time and broadcast info

When and where is UFC 241 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (August 17) at the Honda Center in California, USA. But, in India due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (August 18) morning.

What time does UFC 241 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 AM IST (August 18); 3.30 PM Local Time (August 17); 10.30 PM GMT (August 17). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 7.30 AM IST (August 18); 7 PM Local Time (August 17); 2 AM GMT (August 18).

Where to watch UFC 241 in India?

Watch UFC 241 main card featuring Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic Live and Exclusive in India on 18th August 2019 from 7.30 am (IST) on Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 2 (HD) channels.

The preliminary card, meanhwile, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

The scheduled fight card for UFC 241

Main Card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic

2. Welterweight bout: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

3. Middleweight bout: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

4. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

5. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

2. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

3. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

4. Bantamweight bout: Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

6. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson

Heavyweight Title Bout (Main Event) –Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic

After almost a year of facing each other inside the Octagon at UFC 226, the two UFC Heavyweight division legends, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will meet again this weekend at UFC 241 to fight for the Heavyweight Title. Only this time, entering in opposite roles.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier has accomplished nearly everything in UFC with a 22-1-1 career record and is part of an elite group of fighters that have held two UFC belts at the same time in two weight classes simultaneously.

Daniel Cormier victoriously claimed the heavyweight title last summer with a stunning short right hand out of the clinch that landed a sharp knockout blow to then heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic. While he is renowned for being an elite wrestler, ten of Cormier's victories have come by way of knockout.

While speaking to the media before UFC 241, Daniel says "I feel great. I've trained hard, my body feels great. I haven't felt this good in a long time. I think this fight will be much more difficult than the last time. I believe that his (Miocic) team of phenomenal coaches, will have made the adjustments that they need to make in order to make it a much more competitive fight. But, if he underestimates my punching power, it's a little bit his fault. We're fighting in heavyweight division and at heavyweight, anybody can knock anybody out. It only takes the right shot."

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic is arguably considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighter within the UFC heavyweight roster and has successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title for two years before his 2018 loss to Daniel Cormier.

As the title holder of the heavyweight division before 2018, Stipe had successfully overseen the likes of Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Francis Ngannou, and Junior Dos Santos while defending his title three times in a period of almost two years. He holds a record of 18-3 in his MMA career and all of Miocic' s wins have come via knockout or decision.

Addressing the media ahead of UFC 241, Miocic says, "It was going good for me the last time I face Cormier but then he was lucky to win the lottery. I hate losing, so that right there just motivates me more, I have a chance to get my belt back, and I want that belt. I think it's just a little bit more than the belt now, too. I want to prove I'm a better fighter, which I know I am. That's why I wanted the fight. That's the reason I want the rematch more and now I have finally got it."

Welterweight Bout (Co-Main Event) – Anthony Pettis vs Nate Diaz

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz will make his highly anticipated return to action after three years away from the Octagon to face Anthony Pettis in a pivotal Welterweight match-up. It will be interesting and exciting fight for fans to witness as both of them finally get locked inside the Octagon with a sole motive of catapulting themselves back into the mix for another major fight in the Welterweight division later this year.

Anthony Pettis is a former lightweight champion and is not only a world-class kickboxer but one of the most creative fighters to ever step inside the Octagon. Pettis will use all facets of the cage to his advantage - including launching himself airborne if that's what is needed. Nate Diaz on the other hand is a former TUF winner and when at his best, he is known for his elite submission moves, with 12 of his wins coming by this method.