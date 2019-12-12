UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

Venue, Date, Start Time and Telecast information

When and where is UFC 245 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 14) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (December 15) morning in India.

What time does UFC 245 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4.45 AM IST (December 15); 11.15 PM GMT (December 14); 3.15 PM Local Time (December 14). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8.30 AM IST (December 15); 3 AM GMT (December 15); 5 PM Local Time (December 14).

Where to watch UFC 245?

In India, the main card will be shown live by Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington will stream live nationally on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish. ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S.

Usman vs Covington preview

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 21, Usman is unbeaten since joining the UFC roster in 2015. He ascended the 170-pound ranks with impressive wins against Rafael Dos Anjos, Demian Maia and Leon Edwards, and his last outing saw him dominate Tyron Woodley to capture the welterweight championship in March. Usman now looks to take out his most heated rival to earn his first successful title defense.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Covington is poised to prove he's the best in the world at 170 pounds. Currently riding a seven-fight win streak, the NCAA Division I All-American wrestler has netted big victories over Dos Anjos, Maia and Dong Hyun Kim, but Covington secured his most impressive win to date in his last outing against former champion Robbie Lawler in August. He now aims to settle the score with Usman and take home the welterweight championship.

Holloway vs Volkanovski preview

Among the most dominant champions on the UFC roster, Holloway has beaten the who's who of the featherweight division. Over the course of his career, he's scored dominant wins over former UFC title holders Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo (twice) and Anthony Pettis, as well as top contender Brian Ortega. The Hawaiian now looks to take out one of the division's most dangerous contenders for his fourth successful title defense.

Unbeaten for over six years, Volkanovski aims to be the next Australian athlete to capture a world championship. The former rugby player has been on a tear since joining the UFC roster in late 2016, securing impressive victories over Aldo, Chad Mendes, Darren Elkins, Jeremy Kennedy and Mizuto Hirota. Volkanovski now has his sights on dethroning Holloway to hand the Hawaiian his first featherweight loss since 2013.

Nunes vs De Randamie 2 preview

The greatest women's fighter in mixed martial arts history, Nunes won her first encounter with De Randamie via TKO in 2013. Her resume also includes first-round stoppage wins over former bantamweight champions Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm. Nunes also became the first female two-division titleholder in UFC history last December with a 51-second KO victory against Cris Cyborg. She now hopes to etch her fifth bantamweight title defense in dominant fashion.

Former UFC featherweight champion De Randamie is gunning for a measure of revenge against Nunes. Since that loss, she has won five straight with dominant victories over Raquel Pennington, Holly Holm and Larissa Pacheco. In July, De Randamie delivered a spectacular 16-second TKO win against Aspen Ladd. She now aims to become the second woman to win UFC championships in two divisions by handing Nunes her first loss in over five years.

Scheduled fight card for UFC 245

Main Card

1. Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington

2. Featherweight title bout: Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie

4. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

5. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

3. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov

4. Welterweight bout: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

5. Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

6. Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

8. Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota