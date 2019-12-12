UFC 245: The G.O.A.T Amanda Nunes ready for title defence

A rematch on the horizon! Just 3️⃣ more days! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/WKZuP6pBcE — UFC (@ufc) 11 December 2019

Amanda on UFC 245 fight

Despite entering Saturday's event on a nine-fight winning streak and already owning a first-round stoppage win over de Randamie, Nunes views this weekend's first of three title fights as the most important and dangerous assignment of her championship run.

"I feel like this next fight is the fight that I really have to be more focused for than any other," Nunes said of her bout with the former featherweight champion, who has gone 5-0 since their first encounter more than six years ago.

"Germaine is very dangerous. I know that because I've fought her before and I know her very well.

"This is a dangerous fight. You think you're comfortable because you've beaten her before, but you're not ­- she's evolved, we've both evolved, and we're at another level in our careers right now."

"I know somebody wants that belt, and it's making work harder so that belt never leaves my house"



Amanda on being regarded the GOAT

"For me, it's everything," Nunes said in regards to being heralded as the greatest female fighter of all time. "This is my life. This is what I dreamed about. This is something I've wanted my whole career and have been working towards for my whole career.

"Since Day One, I knew I was going to be where I am now. I had a lot of people question me, but I believed in myself since Day One and I knew it was just a matter of time before I could show everybody who I really am and who is the best. I didn't rush anything. I just did my thing, believed in myself, was focused, kept training, was smart, stayed healthy and took care of my body."

Dana White praises the GOAT

"She's the greatest female fighter of all time and she's one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live," UFC President Dana White said when asked about the current two-division world champion.

"Amanda Nunes has accomplished what nobody else has accomplished. It's not just who she beat, but how she beat them.

"When you talk about Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and potentially Germaine de Randamie (twice) - she is holding two belts at the same time, defending them both at the same time and cleaning out all of the former champions.

"One of the most feared fighters ever, Cris Cyborg, is actually the fastest knockout in women's featherweight history. She knocked Cyborg out in 51 seconds. She is by far one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and definitely the greatest female fighter of all time."

Amanda Nunes - By the Numbers

1 - Three-division boxing world champion defeated

2 - UFC championship belts, first women to win two UFC titles and hold them simultaneously

2 - Olympic medalists defeated

4 - Successful UFC bantamweight title defenses

5 - Performance of the Night bonuses (3rd all-time)

6 - Current, former or future UFC champions defeated

6 - Knockouts, most in UFC women's bantamweight history

7 - Knockouts, most overall in UFC women's history

8 - Finishes, most in UFC women's bantamweight history

8 - Fight winning streak, longest in UFC women's bantamweight history

9 - Finishes, most in UFC women's history

10 - Bantamweight wins, most in UFC women's history

11 - Bouts, most in UFC women's bantamweight history (tied with R. Pennington)

11 - Wins overall, most in UFC women's history (tied with J. Andrade)

13 - First-round finishes

13 - Knockouts

51 - Seconds, Fastest KO in UFC women's featherweight history (vs. C. Cyborg)

91.67 - Percent win rate, highest among UFC women (Over 10 fights - 4th overall)