UFC 251: Masvidal will do 'whatever it takes' for Usman rematch

By Nicholas Mcgee

Abu Dhabi, July 12: Jorge Masvidal said he will do "whatever it takes" to get back in front of Kamaru Usman after producing what he described as "a s***** performance" in his defeat at UFC 251.

Masvidal stepped in as a late replacement for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for coronavirus, for Saturday's bout at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Having had just six days to prepare, Masvidal was second best in his first UFC title shot, but was in no mood for making excuses for his display.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get back in front of that man, compete again and get my hand raised," Masvidal told a media conference.

UFC 251: Usman dominates Masvidal to defend welterweight title

"We'll do it again, I just can't wait, they'll put an opponent in front of me and I'm going to take care of business.

"I'm going to come back better than ever. I'm not going to disappear from the sport without this belt being wrapped around my waist.

"I just feel like I let a lot of people down, it was a s***** performance. Right now I'm just f****** very butthurt.

"I know I can do more, I know a lot of people will make the excuse for me 'six days notice' but it's no excuse. I just feel like I should have been in overall better shape."

ENG 204, 313/10 (111.2 vs WI 318
Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020

