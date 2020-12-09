UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, December 9: The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts it's final pay-per-view and penultimate event of the year 2020 this weekend with UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno.

In the main event of UFC 256, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks to set the record for fastest consecutive title defense when he faces No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Moreno.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Tony Ferguson battles No. 7 Charles Oliveira in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Also on the main card, Renato Moicano locks horns with Rafael Fiziev in an exciting lightweight bout, while fan favorite middleweight Kevin Holland seeks to secure the biggest win of his career when he takes on dangerous veteran Jacare Souza

In the main card opener, ranked heavyweights lock horns as former UFC champion and No. 7 ranked Junior Dos Santos looks to hand No. 14 Ciryl Gane his first loss.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Cub Swanson, Daniel Pineda, Mackenzie Dern, Virna Jandiroba, Gavin Tucker, Billy Quarantillo, Sergey Spivak, Li Jingliang and Tecia Torres in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 256:

Weeks turn into days... ⏳



🏆 It's FIGHT WEEK for #UFC256 - LIVE on #ESPNPlus PPV! pic.twitter.com/Pgh3gUmjjU — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2020 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 256 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (December 12) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (December 13) morning in India. What time does UFC 256 start? The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11.30 PM GMT (Saturday, December 12) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 13). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM ET (Saturday, December 12) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 13). Where and how to watch UFC 256? The main card will be shown live in India via Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and also streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+. Main Event: Figueiredo vs. Moreno talking points Figueiredo looks to follow up his recent first-round defence of the UFC flyweight title by delivering another spectacular performance less than a month later. A well-rounded finisher, he caught the attention of the MMA world with emphatic stoppages over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliot and John Moraga. Figueiredo now aims to continue building his reputation as one of the best fighters on the planet by becoming the first person to finish Moreno. • UFC flyweight champion • No. 11 men's pound-for-pound • Nine wins by KO, eight via submission • 11 first-round finishes • Holds wins over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja Moreno intends to make the most of his first UFC title shot by derailing Figueiredo. He returns to action on the same short-notice turnaround as the champion, after an impressive first-round finish of fellow top contender Brandon Royval. Undefeated since his return to the UFC, Moreno distinguished himself with victories over Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France, and now plans on capturing UFC gold. • No. 1 ranked flyweight contender • 10 wins by submission, three via KO • Eight first-round finishes • On a three-fight win streak • Holds wins over Brandon Royval, Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France Co-main Event: Ferguson vs. Oliveira talking points Former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson seeks to place himself back at the top of the rankings with another signature victory. Among the most entertaining athletes on the UFC roster, he worked his way up the pound-for-pound ranks with thrilling wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee. Ferguson now has his sights set on securing another shot at the undisputed title by snapping the win streak of Oliveira. • No. 3 ranked UFC lightweight contender • Former interim lightweight champion • 13 wins by KO, eight via submission • Nine first-round finishes • Won The Ultimate Fighter season 13 • Holds wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee Submission ace Oliveira goes for his eighth win in a row in the most important bout of his career. The record holder for most submissions in UFC history, he proved himself to be one of the most dangerous competitors in the lightweight division with finishes of Kevin Lee, Nick Lentz and Jim Miller. Oliveira now intends to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and insert his name into the title conversation. • No. 7 ranked lightweight contender • 19 wins by submission, eight via KO • On a seven-fight win streak • Most submissions in UFC history (14) • Tied with Donald Cerrone for most finishes in UFC history (16) • Holds wins over Kevin Lee, Nick Lentz and Jim Miller UFC 256 Fight Card (As it stands) Main Card 1. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno 2. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira 3. Lightweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev 4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza 5. Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane Preliminary card 1. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba 3. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo 4. Heavyweight bout: Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa 5. Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. TBA 6. Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett 7. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes