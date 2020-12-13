UFC 256 results: Figueiredo, Moreno draw in Fight of the Year contender; Oliveira bests Ferguson

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo made his second title defense in just three short weeks against #1 contender Moreno. It was a blistering pace of power punches and fierce takedowns right through round five.

Moreno surged through massive damage and Figueiredo recovered from wobbling blows and slams. After the final bell rang, the judges' tallies became a majority draw, leaving Figueiredo retaining his title belt.

Figueiredo was unavailable for comment due to being transported to hospital for precautionary reasons. However, his opponent was available to share his thoughts.

Moreno said, "I want the rematch, I know he wants the rematch, because he's a warrior like me, so we can do it again... Obviously, I feel weird, because I wanted the title. At the same time, I feel so happy because everybody said it was an amazing fight. I wanted the victory, but it is what it is.

"I feel happy, I'm healthy, I can go with my family and stay with them, celebrate Christmas, stay with my three kids, with my wife, right now that's the most important thing for me."

When asked about a rematch, President Dana White said, "2021. We've got to give these guys some time off, but you absolutely do that rematch."

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and #3 ranked contender Tony Ferguson had his hands full with #7 Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira had striking, takedowns and near submissions throughout three rounds, and completely controlled Ferguson on the ground. Oliveira gets close to a title shot with the dominant 30-26 unanimous decision victory.

After the out, Oliveira said, "Nobody has done to Tony Ferguson what I just did. I'm proving that I have what it takes to be champion and that I will be champion next year."

Other main card action:

Women's strawweight rankers and Brazilian jiu jitsu aces Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba put on a three-round thriller packed with punches and very little grappling. It was ferocious and very close, and Dern eked out the unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Fan favorite middleweight Kevin Holland secured the biggest win of his career when he quickly knocked out veteran Jacare Souza while attempting to get off his back in the first round, weighing in for the most incredible KO of the year.

In a battle of the ranked heavyweights, Ciryl Gane impressed with a knockout performance over former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos. Gane was exceptionally light on his feet, mixed up his striking, and was able to get the knockdown with punches and elbows in round two, moving himself further up the division rankings.

Prelims action:

At featherweight, Cub Swanson came back to the Octagon in spectacular fashion against Daniel Pineda in a tough fight, and got a second round knockout.

In a battle of featherweight hopefuls, Gavin Tucker was fast and active against Billy Quarantillo and deservedly earned a unanimous decision with 30-27 across the board.

At women's strawweight, #9 Tecia Torres took on late stand in UFC newcomer Sam Hughes, showed dominance and got the stoppage when Hughes couldn't come out for the second round.

In the opening fight of the night, it took almost three rounds, but Chase Hooper got the heel hook submission over Peter Barrett.

Kyrgyzstan's Rafael Fiziev, the viral Matrix fighter from Phuket, Thailand's Tiger Muay Thai, showed off brilliant tactical striking against tough Renato Moicano, and his first round KO earned him a Performance of the Night award and $50,000US bonus.

UFC 256 final results

Main Card

1. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno declared a majority draw

2. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern defeated Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision

4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Jacare Souza via KO at 1:45 of round 1

5. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane defeated Junior Dos Santos via TKO at 2:34 of round 2

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson defeated Daniel Pineda via KO at 1:52 of round 2

2. Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev defeated Renato Moicano via KO at 4:05 of round 1

3. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker defeated Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres defeated Sam Hughes via TKO at 5:00 of round 1

5. Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper defeated Peter Barrett via submission at 3:02 of round 3