UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, February 10: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues it's action in Vegas with a thrilling welterweight title fight this weekend in UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns.

The stacked UFC 258 card is headlined by a showdown between former teammates as UFC welterweight champion Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman defends his title against No.2 ranked contender Gilbert "Durinho" Burns.

In the co-main event, top 15 Women's Flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No.10 ranked Maycee Barber returns from a year out with injury to face No.15 ranked Alexa Grasso.

Also on the main card, former TUF winner and No. 9 ranked middleweight Kelvin Gastelum squares off with No. 15 ranked Ian Heinisch, while bantamweight fighters Andre Ewell and Chris Gutierrez square off in a catchweight bout.

In the potential main card opener, middleweight knockout artists clash as Maki Pitolo matches up with Julian Marquez.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Bobby Green, Jim Miller, Rodolfo Viera, Anthony Hernandez, Belal Muhammad, Dhiego Lima, Polyana Viana, Mallory Martin, Ricky Simon, Brian Kelleher, Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 258:

Watch this sneak peek of the @ufcfightpass Chronicles on Kamaru Usman.@USMAN84kg MMA vs @GilbertDurinho is LIVE SATURDAY on @espn+ PPV #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/vVM25WNJaq — danawhite (@danawhite) February 9, 2021 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC 258 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 13) at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (February 14) morning. What time does UFC 258 start? The preliminary card starts at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT / 11.30 PM GMT (Saturday, February 13) | 5 AM IST (Sunday, February 14). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, February 13) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 14). Where and how to watch UFC 258? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and will stream live via Sony LIV. In the US, the main card will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+. UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns 2. Women's Flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso 3. Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch 4. Catchweight (140 lb) bout: Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez 5. Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller 2. Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez 3. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin 5. Featherweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher 6. Welterweight bout: Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe 7. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick Main Event: Usman vs Burns preview and talking points • Kamaru Usman attempts to stamp his name in the record books and remain undefeated in the UFC by taking out one of his most dangerous challengers yet. ◦ UFC welterweight champion ◦ No. 5 men's pound-for-pound ◦ Seven wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Tied with Georges St-Pierre for longest UFC welterweight win streak (12) ◦ Holds wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley • Gilbert Burns seeks to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and begin his reign as champion. ◦ No. 2 ranked welterweight contender ◦ Decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt ◦ Eight wins by submission, six via KO ◦ 4-0 since returning to welterweight ◦ Holds victories over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson After a year away, 'The Future' has returned 🔮 @MayceeBarber #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/jbzTm4OgY7 — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2021 Co-main Event: Barber vs. Grasso preview and talking points • Maycee Barber plans to return to her winning ways and cement herself as a future contender for the belt. ◦ No. 10 ranked UFC women's flyweight contender ◦ Five wins by KO, two via submission ◦ Three first-round finishes ◦ Holds TKO wins over Gillian Robertson, JJ Aldrich and Hannah Cifers • Alexa Grasso aims to become the first person to finish Barber and prove that she is the top prospect in the division. ◦ No. 15 ranked UFC women's flyweight ◦ Four wins by KO ◦ Three of four KOs ended in 36 seconds or less ◦ Holds wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Randa Markos and Ji Yeon Kim