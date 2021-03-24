UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, March 24: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its run of shows this weekend at the APEX with a highly anticipated heavyweight championship rematch in UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

The stacked UFC 260 card will be headlined by a rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked contender Francis Ngannou in the main event.

In the co-main event, exciting welterweight contenders clash as former welterweight champion and No.7 ranked Tyron Woodley faces No.10 ranked Vicente Luque.

Also on the main card, bantamweight standout Sean O'Malley looks to secure another highlight victory when he battles Thomas Almeida, while No. 15 ranked UFC women's flyweight Gillian Robertson intends to defend her spot in the rankings against Miranda Maverick.

In the potential main card opener, Jamie Mullarkey faces Khama Worthy in a lightweight bout guaranteed to deliver action. Meanwhile, the preliminary card, will see the likes of Alonzo Menifield, Jessica Penne, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-Andre Barriault in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 260:

The biggest, baddest rematch! 😎💥



Who will be KOed and taste the dust off the canvas?! Miocic 💪🏻 or Ngannou 👊🏿



Catch all the action from #UFC260 only on Sony TEN 2 (ENG) & Sony TEN 3 (HIN) 📺



📅 SUN, 28th MAR

⌚ 7:00 AM#SirfSonyPeDikhega #UFC #MiocicNgannou #StipeMiocic #KO pic.twitter.com/A1L1eLRD3q — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) March 24, 2021 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 260 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 27) at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event takes place on Sunday (March 28) morning in India. What time does UFC 260 take place? The event's preliminary card starts at 6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, March 27) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 28). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT (Saturday, March 27) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 28). Where and how to watch UFC 260? The main card is shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and streamed live via Sony LIV app in India. In the US, the pay-per-view will be available on ESPN+. SINGLE DIGIT DAYS. #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/Y6T8NHfIkE — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2021 UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou 2. Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque 3. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida 4. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick 5. Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Preliminary Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy 3. Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk 5. Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar Main Event: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Talking Points Miocic is widely recognized as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. He now looks to improve upon his 2018 win over Ngannou by becoming the first man to finish him. • Record holder for most title defenses and most post-fight bonuses in the division, • Defeated former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier twice in trilogy. • Holds the record for most heavyweight strikes landed in the Octagon with an impressive 1,525 • Has victories over former champions Junior Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski • Most Title Fight Victories in Heavyweight History • Fourth Largest Comeback in UFC History • Third Most Takedowns Landed in Heavyweight History Devastating finisher Ngannou intends to make the most of his second shot at UFC gold by landing another signature knockout. He now seeks to continue his current momentum by vanquishing Miocic and becoming just the third African-born champion in UFC history. • Boasts an imposing 100 percent finishing rate • First round stoppages over former champions Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski • Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Heavyweight Division • Second Most UFC Knockouts Since 2015 • Third Best Strike Absorption Rate Among Active Heavyweights Co-Main Event: Woodley vs. Luque Talking Points Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 7 ranked contender Tyron Woodley intends to prove that he can still compete with the best in the world when he takes on dangerous No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque. • Tyron Woodley looks to send a message to the welterweight division that he is still among the 170-pound elite. ◦ Former UFC welterweight champion and No. 7 ranked contender ◦ Seven wins by KO, five via submission ◦ Nine first-round finishes ◦ Holds stoppage wins over Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit and Darren Till • Vicente Luque goes for the biggest win of his career as he aims to take out his first former UFC champion. ◦ No. 10 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ 11 wins by knockout, six via submission ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ Holds KO wins against Belal Muhammad, Bryan Barberena and Niko Price (twice)