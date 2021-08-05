UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane fight card, date, timings in IST and telecast information

In the main event of UFC 265, top heavyweight contenders will battle for the interim UFC world heavyweight championship as Houston's hometown hero No.2 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on undefeated striking sensation, the No.3 ranked Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, we will see a promising bantamweight thriller between rankers as former two-time UFC world featherweight champion, No.5 ranked Jose Aldo takes on surging finisher, No.9 ranked Pedro Munhoz.

Also on the main card, No. 5 ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa locks horns with No. 6 Vicente Luque in a pivotal bout, while an exciting rematch in the women's strawweight division sees No. 10 Tecia Torres replicate her 2015 win over No. 12 Angela Hill.

Plus, an intriguing bantamweight bout sees Song Yadong take on standout grappler Casey Kenney in the potential main card opener.

The preliminary and early prelims cards will see the likes of Bobby Green, Rafael Fiziev, Vince Morales, Ed Herman, Alonzo Menifield, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Jessica Penne, Manel Kape, Miles Johns, Anderson dos Santos and Victoria Leonardo along with some newcomers in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 265:

The BIG boys set to close out the show in Houston 📍



[ #UFC265 | Saturday | LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/s0hnQ0rnOT ] pic.twitter.com/clkABpbF1f — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2021 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 265 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (August 7) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (August 8) in India. What time does UFC 265 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 7) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 8), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 7) | 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 8). What time does UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, August 7) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 8). Where and how to watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 (English), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. Your #UFC265 lineup is S E T 📝🤩 See ya Saturday!



[ #UFC265 | Aug 7 | LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/CjqxDnMo19 ] pic.twitter.com/7bHLFDEDPr — UFC (@ufc) August 4, 2021 UFC 265 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight interim title bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane 2. Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz 3. Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill 5. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev 2. Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez 3. Light Heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Preliminary Card 1. Flyweight bout: Manel Kape vs. Ode' Osbourne 2. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto 4. Bantamweight bout: Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons Main Event: Lewis vs Gane Talking Points • Houston's own Lewis aims to put on a show for his hometown fans and finally wrap UFC gold around his waist. ◦ Most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history with 12 ◦ Second Most Wins in Heavyweight History ◦ Has notable wins over current champion Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov, Travis Browne and Curtis Blaydes ◦ Aims to secure the overall knockout record for the UFC ◦ Largest Comeback in UFC History • Gane competes in the shortest turnaround of his MMA career with his sights set on claiming his first UFC title. ◦ A professional in MMA for less than three years ◦ Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Heavyweight Division ◦ Has victories over Junior Dos Santos, Don'Tale Mayes and most recently Alexander Volkov ◦ Zero Bottom Position Time Surrendered ◦ Second Highest Strike Accuracy Among Active Heavyweights Co-Main Event: Aldo vs Munhoz Talking Points • Jose Aldo aims to continue his climb back to another 135-pound title shot. ◦ No. 5 ranked UFC bantamweight contender ◦ Former two-time UFC featherweight champion ◦ 17 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ 12 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins against Frankie Edgar (twice), Urijah Faber and Chan Sung Jung • Pedro Munhoz goes for the biggest win of his career against an MMA legend. ◦ No. 9 ranked UFC bantamweight contender ◦ Eight wins by submission, five via KO ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Has won eight of last 11 ◦ Holds wins against Cody Garbrandt, Jimmie Rivera and Rob Font