UFC 272: Covington dominates foe Masvidal before calling out 'Louisiana swamp trash' Poirier

Covington totally outpointed Masvidal to clinch a 49-46, 50-44, 50-45 over his former teammate in a grudge match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old American controlled the majority of the fight, although Masvidal dropped him in the fourth round with a right hand.

The polarizing Covington took out his mouthguard immediately after the final bell, sticking his tongue out in Masvidal's direction, before blowing him kisses.

Covington went on to call out former UFC lightweight champion and his ex-training partner Poirier for his next bout, with the win improving his record to 17-3.

"Louisiana swamp trash," Covington labelled Poirier, before adding: "I'll see you soon. You're next!"

The fight was billed as a grudge match rather than anything significant for titles or rankings with a lot of animosity between Covington and Masvidal given their history.

Covington spent long periods of the fight on Masvidal's back, with his superiority grappling, attempting to secure a rear-naked choke in the first round.

The American landed elbows in the third round as 37-year-old Masvidal's pace started to slow in the latter rounds, with his best moment being his fourth round hit which dropped Covington.

"I should have had more moments like that, but I was off today," Masvidal said. "I didn't have it."

Meanwhile, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos won a bloody stand-up battle against Renato Moicano by unanimous decision.

Bryce Mitchell was dominant in his featherweight bout with Edson Barboza, claiming victory by unanimous decision.

Kevin Holland and Sergey Spivak both won by TKO in the earlier welterweight and heavyweight bouts against Alex Oliveira and Greg Hardy respectively.