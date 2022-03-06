UFC 272 results and recap: Covington dominates Masvidal in grudge match as Dos Anjos outworks fighting Moicano

25 minutes done and they're STILL ready to go 🤬 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/1dUpSKB4dS — UFC (ufc) March 6, 2022

Main Event: Covington vs. Masvidal

The heated rivalry between No. 1 welterweight contender Covington and No. 6 ranked Masvidal finally played out in the Octagon. Covington utilized his bread-and-butter wrestling, and Masvidal chipped away with leg kicks and strikes.

In a thrilling fourth round, Covington unloaded a barrage and Masvidal returned with a near knockdown. It lasted until the final bell, and Covington had done everything needed to dominate and get the win.

Following the bout, Covington said, "I just took out Miami... now it's time to take out Louisiana... Where are you at, Poirier? You said, 'It's on sight', well name the site... I'll see you soon. You're next!"

Co-main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Moicano

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos delivered a grueling grappling ground control offense to Renato Moicano, and landed a head kick that nearly spelled the end in round three.

Although Moicano took the fight on one week's notice, he was able to tough it out all the way through the special 5-round fight and end strong, but Dos Anjos could not be denied.

After getting his hand raised after the unanimous decision, Dos Anjos said, "Thank you to Moicano... he took the fight on five days' notice. It was hard for him but hard for me as well because I was training to fight Fiziev, a Muay Thai fighter, and Moicano has an excellent ground game.

"The division is crazy right now. I think I have the most hours in the Octagon... after five rounds, I think I'm leading that rank. I wish Masvidal wins and I get to fight him for the BMF belt."

Other Main Card Action

Sergey Spivak finished Greg Hardy in the first round of the heavyweight bout that opened the main card.

Later, Bryce Mitchell, No. 11 ranked featherweight, leapfrogged the rankings over N0. 10 ranked Edson Barboza by keeping him on the ground and dominating him there for all three rounds en route to a unanimous decision.

In a lightning fast performance of knockdowns and super scrambles, Kevin Holland made a successful debut in his drop into the welterweight division with a stunning second round TKO over Charles Oliveira.

Prelims and Early Prelims Highlights

In the prelims, Lightweight prospect Jalin Turner used all of his 190cm frame to batter Jamie Mullarkey with punches and knees, bloodying him and halting the Australian in the second round by TKO.

China's Yan Xiaonan, No. 4 strawweight contender, showed massive improvement in every way against No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez. Yan's counter-striking was on point, her wrestling was grinding, and her movement was brilliant, but Rodriguez consistently upped her striking output throughout the bout, and it earned her the close split decision victory.

Also, Nicolae Negumereanu earned a split decision win over Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light heavyweight bout after Maryna Moroz made Mariya Agapova tap out in the third round of a women's flyweight bout.

In the early prelims, highly-touted featherweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov improved to 14-0 with impressive striking and grappling exchanges that led to a first-round submission over veteran Brian Kelleher.

Meanwhile, the early prelims also saw Tim Elliott, Ludovit Klein and Dustin Jacoby earn decision wins in their respective bouts.

Nurmagomedov stays undefeated!



Where have we heard that before? 🤔 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/ZLg4mEAGSh — UFC (ufc) March 6, 2022

UFC 272 Final Results

1. Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

2. Catchweight (160 lb) Bout: Rafael Dos Anjos defeated Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

3. Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell defeated Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

4. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO (strikes) at 0:38 of round two

5. Heavyweight Bout: Sergey Spivac defeated Greg Hardy via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of round one

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner defeated Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (strikes) at :46 of round two

2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez defeated Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 29-27, 27-29)

4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maryna Moroz defeated Mariya Agapova via submission (head and arm choke) at 3:27 of round two

Early Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:15 of round one

2. Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott defeated Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight Bout: Ludovit Klein defeated Devonte Smith via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)