UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming info

The main event will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend the title in a rematch against interim titleholder Petr Yan.

Also on the main card, No. 3 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns takes on rising No. 12 ranked Khamzat Chimaev after No. 5 ranked women's strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern squares off with No. 7 ranked Tecia Torres.

In the potential main card opener, Vinc Pichel battles undefeated Mark O. Madsen at lightweight after Ian Garry looks to continue his momentum when he locks horns with Darian Weeks in a welterweight bout that closes the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see some top ranked contenders in action as No. 8 ranked heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets No. 10 ranked Marcin Tybura, and No. 4 ranked women's bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd faces No. 7 Raquel Pennington.

In the preliminary card opener, Mickey Gall takes on Dana White's Contender Series signee Mike Malott in a welterweight bout right after Aleksei Oleinik and Jared Vanderaa square off in a heavyweight bout that will close the early preliminary card.

The early prelims will also see the likes of Anthony Hernandez, Josh Fremd, Piera Rodriguez, Kay Hansen, Julio Arce and Daniel Santos in action on a stacked card.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 273:

The wait is over - #UFC273 fight week is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!



Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 273 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (April 9) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (April 10) in India. What time does UFC 273 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, April 9) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 10), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 9) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 10). What time does UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, April 9) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 10). Where and how to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. The biggest test of KChimaev's career awaits 🐺



UFC 273 Fight Card Main Card 1. Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung 2. Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (ic) 3. Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev 4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres 5. Lightweight Bout: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks 2. Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura 3. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington 4. Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott Early Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa 2. Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd 3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen 4. Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos When AlexVolkanovski & KoreanZombieMMA square off, expect a finish 💥



Main Event: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Talking Points • Alexander Volkanovski intends to once again steal the show by netting his third successful title defense against one of the division's most talented finishers. ◦ UFC featherweight champion ◦ No. 2 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter ◦ 11 wins by knockout, three by submission ◦ On a 20-fight winning streak ◦ Holds wins over Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega • Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) has his sights set on handing Volkanovski his first loss in the UFC and achieving his dream of becoming UFC champion. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC featherweight ◦ Eight wins by submission, six by knockout ◦ 10 first-round finishes ◦ Has won last seven out of 10 ◦ Holds wins over Dustin Poirier, Frankie Edgar and Dan Ige Smooth as silk 💥



Co-main Event: Sterling vs Yan 2 Talking Points • Aljamain Sterling looks to cement his status as UFC bantamweight champion by finishing Yan to secure his first successful title defense. ◦ UFC bantamweight champion ◦ Eight wins by submission, two by knockout ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Has won six in the row ◦ Holds wins over Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz and Renan Barao • Petr Yan is determined to recapture the UFC bantamweight championship by dethroning Sterling in emphatic fashion. ◦ Interim UFC bantamweight champion ◦ Former UFC bantamweight champion ◦ Seven wins by knockout, one by submission ◦ Has won 10 of his last 11 ◦ Holds wins over Jose Aldo, Douglas Silva de Andrade and Cory Sandhagen