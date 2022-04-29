UFC 275: Zhang vs. Joanna 2 among fights added to history-making event

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 4 Taila Santos.

The additional bouts announced include former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili versus fellow former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2020 Fight of the Year, and a host of Asia's top talent and bright new stars.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka will take place Sunday, June 12, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The prelims will begin at 6 AM SGT, followed by the main card at 10 AM. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg.

(#1) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

As recently announced, China's first UFC world champion, No. 1 ranked strawweight Zhang Weili (21-3, fighting out of Beijing, China), is set to rematch former UFC world strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4, fighting out of Olsztyn, Poland).

This contender's bout in the ultra-competitive strawweight division is a highly anticipated rematch of their first encounter in 2020 that was awarded Fight of the Year.

Kang Kyung-Ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9-1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) makes his 11th Octagon appearance when he now faces Batgerel Danaa (12-3, fighting out of Erdenetsagaan, Sukhbaatar, Mongolia), Mongolia's first and only UFC warrior, as both aggressive bantamweights look to rebound.

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Josh Culibao

Seung-Woo "Sting" Choi (10-4, fighting out of Gangneung, South Korea), former champion in Korea's Top FC, brings his powerful striking into the Octagon when he faces well-rounded Filipino Josh Culibao (9-1-1, fighting out of New South Wales, Australia), former champion in two Australian MMA promotions, at featherweight.

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

UFC Academy graduate Liang Na (17-6, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) makes her second walk to the Octagon when she faces Silvana Gomez Juarez (8-4, fighting out of San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina) in a classic grappler versus striker bout between two strawweight prospects.

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyn Edwards

Hong Kong's female athlete in UFC, UFC Academy graduate Ramona Pascual (6-3, fighting out of Hong Kong) returns to the Octagon to meet Joselyn Edwards (10-4, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) in a mutual rebound match between two aggressive bantamweights.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND REPRESENT

• As previously announced, A pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) meets Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia).

• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Jack Della Maddalena (11-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) faces Ramazan Emeev (20-5, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) in a welterweight bout.

• Orion Cosce (7-1, fighting out of Arcata, Calif.) Orion Cosce takes on Blood Diamond (3-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) at welterweight.

Source: Press Release