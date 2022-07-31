UFC 277 results and recap: Nunes regains women’s bantamweight belt; Moreno claims interim flyweight title

Main Event: Nunes vs Pena goes the distance

Julianna Pena made her first defense of the title in a rematch with former champion Nunes in a brilliant and bloody battle.

In the first and second rounds, Pena put on the pressure and landed combos, and Nunes countered with big right hooks for multiple knock downs.

In a grueling third, fourth and fifth, Nunes surged with takedowns, ground control and cutting elbows, while durable Pena worked for submissions from the bottom.

The contest went the distance, and Nunes saw her hand raised in victory and the belt returned to her.

Following the win, Nunes said, "When the Lioness didn't get the belt for the first time, I'd train better and get it the second time.

"Now, we are here, making history again, double champ again! In my gym, I feel like I'm safe, I can grow even more. I wasn't ready before, but I went back and evolved."

Co-main event: Moreno stops Kara-France

Former flyweight champion Moreno faced No. 2 ranked Kara-France for the second time, with an interim belt making the stakes infinitely higher. The first round was measured, and the second picked up with pressure from Moreno.

Kara-France surged in the third with a sweep and accurate striking, but at the end of the round, Moreno landed a liver kick that dropped Kara-France for the TKO win.

After the stoppage, Moreno said, "What precision, I love that kick. Since I lost the title, I've been working on those kicks, working to be a complete mixed martial artist. And today, I can grab this again. It's amazing."

Later, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo entered the cage in anticipation of an historic fourth match upon his full recovery.

However, Moreno said, "I don't want to trash talk right now. I have an opportunity to be an example for my daughter. But don't be confused, I want to fight you."

Meanwhile, Figueiredo said, "Tonight is his night, he's the champion. We are two fighters who respect each other and we're here to put on a show for you. I've fought in your home many times. Next time, let's do it in Brazil."

Other Main Card Action: 3 KOs

The main card of UFC 277 flew by with three fast finishes. Magomed Ankalaev put himself at the top of the light heavyweight division with a TKO over Anthony Smith.

Alexandre Pantoja set up himself for future flyweight title contention with a rapid first round standing choke to tap out Alex Perez.

Sergei Pavlovich hammered Derrick Lewis and knocked him down, forcing the referee to step in at just 55 seconds of the first round.

Preliminary and early prelims action

The preliminary card featured just one stoppage as Drew Dober finished Rafael Alves in the third round via knock out, while Alex Morono, Hamdy Abdelwahab and Drakkar Klose earned decision wins.

In the early prelims, Michael Morales and Nicolae Negumereranu claimed stoppage wins in their respective bouts against Adam Fugitt and Ihor Potieria. Meanwhile, Joselyne Edwards and Orion Cosce earned the points on the judges scorecard for decision wins.

UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes Results

Main Card

1. Women's Bantamweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Pena via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

2. Flyweight Interim Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the third round

3. Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich defeated Derrick Lewis via TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of the first round

4. Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Alex Perez via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:31 of the first round

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Anthony Smith via TKO (strikes) at 3:09 of the second round

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono defeated Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober defeated Rafael Alves via KO at 1:30 of the third round

3. Heavyweight Bout: Hamdy Abdelwahab defeated Don'Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose defeated Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales defeated Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round

2. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards defeated Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereranu defeated Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round

4. Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce defeated Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)