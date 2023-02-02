UFC Black History Month 2023: Premier MMA organization to celebrate throughout February

Throughout the month of February, UFC will highlight the personal stories of African American and Black UFC athletes, past and present, while celebrating their significance in promoting and growing UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts.

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis, currently ranked no. 7 in the division, will headline the first event of Black History Month when he faces Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac on February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In addition, numerous top-ranked African American and Black UFC athletes will compete as part of UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski, which takes place on February 11, in Perth, Australia, and UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen, which takes place on February 18 at UFC APEX.

UFC Black History Month celebration will conclude on February 25, as UFC light heavyweight Ryan Spann, currently ranked no. 11 in the division, will headline the card against Nikita Krylov in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann at UFC APEX.

UFC will also commemorate Black History Month across its digital and social platforms with exclusive content such as an interactive timeline, features, and vignettes published weekly to UFC.com/black-history.

UFC will also include special content during its broadcasts via watermark inclusion, athlete features, and vignettes throughout the month.

In addition, UFC will produce special content as part of ESPN's Black History Month-themed programming, by looking at some of 2022's most exciting fights to feature African American and Black athletes competing on the roster.

UFC Unleashed: Black History Month will debut on Sunday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. UFC FIGHT PASS, the world's leading streaming service for combat sports, will also highlight the accomplishments of top African American and Black UFC athletes as part of its "Fighter of the Day" feature.

UFC Schedule in February

February 4: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak

February 11: UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

February 18: UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen

February 25: UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann

Source: Press Release