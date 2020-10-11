UFC Fight Island 5 results: Sandhagen KOs Moraes with spinning heel kick

In the main event, No.4 ranked bantamweight contender Sandhagen got the most significant win of his career over former UFC bantamweight title challenger and No.1 ranked Moraes.

Both exhibited high level striking. Moraes' punches were powerful, but it was Sandhagen's creativity that won out, as he landed a spinning heel kick quickly in the second round for the KO.

In the co-main event, highly regarded striker Edson Barboza took on a game last minute opponent, Makwan Amirkhani. Barbosa's speed and timing led to two knockdowns of Amirkhani in the second round and domination to the final bell for the deserved unanimous decision win.

Also on the undercard, Ilia Topuria and Youssef Zalal put on an amazing technical fight. Topuria's Greco Roman wrestling was the dominant factor in his decision victory.

In a battle of heavyweight prospects, Tom Aspinall went right to work and got his eighth first round finish in a row with a takedown to mount and ground and pound against Alan Badout.

Dricus du Plessis announced himself loud and clear to the middleweight division with his counterpunching style that led to a knockout of Markus Perez in the first round.

The tide of the heavyweight battle swung from Ben Rothwell to Marcin Tybura , who sealed the final round with a takedown and much higher output earning him the unanimous decision.

Joaquin Buckley knocked out Impa Kasanganay with a spinning heel kick - while one of his legs was held up in a takedown attempt. The fantastic finishing move earned Buckley a Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen final results

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen defeated Marlon Moraes via TKO at 1:03 of round 2

2. Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza defeated Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision

3. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura defeated Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision

4. Middleweight bout: Driscus Du Plessis defeated Markus Perez via knockout at 3:22 of round 1

5. Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall defeated Alan Baudot via TKO at 1:35 of round 1

6. Featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria defeated Youssef Zalal via unanimous decision

Preliminary card

1. Middleweight bout: Tom Breese defeated KB Bhullar via TKO at 1:42 of round 1

2. Heavyweight bout: Chris Daukaus defeated Rodrigo Nascimento via KO at 0:45 of round 1

3. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley defeated Impa Kasanganay via knockout at 2:03 of round 2

4. Bantamweight bout: Tony Kelley defeated Ali AlQaisi via unanimous decision

5. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze defeated Omar Morales via unanimous decision

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Tracy Cortez defeated Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision

7. Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Bruno Silva via unanimous decision