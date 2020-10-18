UFC Fight Island 6 results: Ortega in title contention after dominant win over Korean Zombie

In the main event on Sunday (October 18), No.2 ranked featherweight Ortega and No.4 ranked "The Korean Zombie" Sung Jung went toe to toe through the full five rounds.

Ortega proved that his time off was well spent as he reinvented his style and improved his techniques. Zombie stood in front of Ortega and kept coming forward, but as the rounds wore on, it was clear that Ortega was confusing him and able to land some big shots when needed.

Ortega won a unanimous decision victory and puts himself directly in line to contend with UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made a hugely successful debut at flyweight against #1 ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

Even though she was at a 7-inch height disadvantage, Andrade was able to get inside and land body punches that stopped Chookagian at the end of the first round.

Also on the main card, Jimmy Crute got another show-stealing finish against streaking Modestas Bukauskas at light heavyweight with a first round knockout at just a second over two minutes.

At welterweight, James Krause successfully used counterpunching for three rounds against a brawling Claudio Silva and won the unanimous decision.

Flurries of combinations filled out all three rounds of the main card opening featherweight bout, and Jonathan Martinez was able to pull ahead with his crisp striking acumen to edge the decision win over Thomas Almeida.

Earlier in the prelims, lightweight UFC co-debutants Mateusz Gamrot and Guram Kutateladze showed their high-level and comprehensive MMA skills for a thrilling three-round performance, and Kutateladze narrowly came out the victor via split decision on the scorecards.

No.15 ranked flyweight Gillian Robertson took to takedowns and top control against Poliana Botelho Lopes and ended strong, earning the unanimous decision.

At middleweight, Junyong Park went straight to his wrestling against John Phillips and was dominant in control for all three rounds, landing over 280 strikes for a unanimous decision victory.

Lightweights Jamie Mullarkey and Fares Ziam played to their respective skill sets, and while Mullarkey had grappling control time, Zaim's early striking got him the win via decision.

At light heavyweight, Maxim Grishin had a strong second round in mount against Gadzhimurad Antigulov then finished by TKO with just 3 seconds left.

At bantamweight, Said Nurmagomedov made quick work of debutant Mark Striegl by countering a takedown attempt with punches and getting the TKO in under one minute.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie final results

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Brian Ortega defeated Chan Sung Jung via unanimous decision

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Andrade defeated Katlyn Chookagian via TKO at 4:55 of round 1

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute defeated Modestas Bukauskas via knockout at 2:01 of round 1

4. Welterweight bout: James Krause defeated Claudio Silva via unanimous decision

5. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Martinez defeated Thomas Almeida via unanimous decision

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Guram Kutateladze defeated Mateusz Gamrot via split decision

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Poliana Botelho via unanimous decision

3. Middleweight bout: Junyong Park defeated John Phillips via unanimous decision

4. Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam defeated Jamie Mullarkey via unanimous decision

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Maxim Grishin defeated Gadzhimurad Antigulov via TKO at 4:58 of round 2

6. Bantamweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Mark Striegl via knockout at 0:51 of round 1