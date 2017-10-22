UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone Vs Till results

Bengaluru, October 22: The Ultimate Fighting Championship were in Poland on Saturday (October 21) as the Ergo Arena in Gdansk hosted the UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone Vs Till.

In the main event, Till earned his respect as he battered Cerrone with his left hand before a finish at the 4:20 mark of the opening round in a welterweight bout. Till later called out Mike Perry for a fight.

The beginning of the end! @DarrenTill2 with the beautiful combination that led to the finish! #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/BxGUbNI3W3 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017

In the co-main event, Karolina Kowalkiewicz used constant pressure to overwhelm Jodie Esquibel on the feet, and nearly finished the fight at one point on the mat, but Kowalkiewicz had to settle for a win on the scorecards in the end, beating Esquibel via unanimous decision in a women's stawweight bout.

To open the main card, Oskar Piechota nearly knocked out Jonathan Wilson out at the end of the second round, and nearly submitted him at the end of the third, but had to settle down with a unanimous decision victory.

Next up in a light heavyweight bout, Devin Clark exposed his neck while charging forward, and Blachowicz seized the opportunity to secure a no-hooks rear-naked choke at the 3:02 mark of the second round.

To kick off UFC Gdansk, Josh Emmett battered Felipe Arantes with his right hand and knocked out the Brazilian to the mat four times in the first round before cruising to a unanimous-decision win.

UFC debutant Aspen Ladd after a frustrating first round, took an advice to take down Lina Lansberg, and a few minutes later she was mounted on top of Lansberg, raining down blows until referee Lukasz Bosacki called the bout off at the 2:33 mark of Round 2 in a Women's bantamweight bout.

Next up in a welterweight bout, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3, Warlley Alves returned to winning ways with a solid, if conservative, win over short-notice replacement Salim Touahri.

Later, in a featherweight scrap Andre Fili was up to the task as he battered Artem Lobov on the feet and halted his momentum with timely takedowns en route to a unanimous-decision victory.

UFC newcomer Ramazan Emeev (16-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) ran away with a win in his promotional debut when Alvey (31-10 MMA, 8-5 UFC) didn't show up for work, which led to a 30-27 shutout in a middleweight bout.

Next up, in a bantamweight bout, Brian Kelleher struggled through some early adversity against Damian Stasiak but found a way to put away an extremely tough opponent. Kelleher rallied to down a game Stasiak via TKO at the 3:39 mark of Round 3.

Later, Marcin Held's ground game carried him when the going got tough against newcomer Nasrat Haqparast. Held won via unanimous decision on the night and it was his first victory in UFC.

Here are the final results of Fight Night 118:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Darren Till defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:20

2. Women's strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz defeated Devin Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:02

4. Middleweight bout: Oskar Piechota defeated Jonathan Wilson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Marcin Held defeated Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher defeated Damian Stasiak by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 3:39

3. Middleweight bout: Ramazan Emeev defeated Sam Alvey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili defeated Artem Lobov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves defeated Salim Touahri by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Women's bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd defeated Lina Lansberg by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:33

7. Bantamweight bout: Josh Emmett defeated Felipe Arantes by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25