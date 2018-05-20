UFC Fight Night 129 results: Usman cruises as Suarez stops Grasso

Usman and Maia fought to get themselves into the welterweight title scene. Usman was offensive from the offset against Maia who looked to take the fight to the ground, but failed and in the end had to avoid his bloodied face getting even more messy as the fight lasted the entire five rounds.

In the co-main event, Tatiana Suarez who has had a relatively quiet rise since winning "The Ultimate Fighter 23" may soon be facing some top opponents after a quick win over Alexa Grasso.

Grasso did her best to buck and roll and prevent her opponent from settling firmly on top, but Suarez simply moved to the back and began to look for the rear-naked choke. Grasso did her best to battle the hands, but the choke was in tight and she was forced to tap at 2.44 of the first round.

First round submission makes for an early night in Chile for Tatiana Suarez pic.twitter.com/SqMCKTq2J7 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 20, 2018

The main card opened with a welterweight bout between Chad Laprise and Vincente Luque with the latter delivering on the night after he stopped the former in the first round. While, Andrea Lee impressed on her UFC debut as she picked up a decision against Veronica Macedo in a women's strawweight bout.

Also, on the main card, light heavyweight's Dominic Reyes continued his dominant run and unbeaten streak after he stopped Jared Cannonier in the first frame. Plus, there was a decision win for Guido Cannetti against Diego Rivas in a bantamweight bout.

Earlier, on the preliminary card there were four decisions and three stoppages with Michel Prazeres earning a split decision against Zak Cummings, while Alexandre Pantoja, Enrique Barzola and Frankie Saenz picked up unanimous decision wins.

As for the stoppages, Claudio Puelles submitted Felipe Silva via kneebar in the third round. While, Poliana Botelho earned a technical knockout and Gabriel Benitez picked up a first round knockout of Humberto Bandenay.

Well, Gabriel Benitez's night just opened up 😅. pic.twitter.com/rpAx3E5E5V — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 20, 2018

Check out the final results of UFC Chile:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Kamaru Usman defeated Demian Maia by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez defeated Alexa Grasso by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:44

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes defeated Jared Cannonier by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:55

4. Bantamweight bout: Guido Cannetti defeated Diego Rivas by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee defeated Veronica Macedo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque defeated Chad Laprise by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 4:16

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Michel Prazeres defeated Zak Cummings by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Poliana Botelho defeated Syuri Kondo by TKO (liver kick, punches) - Round 1, 0:33

4. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez defeated Humberto Bandenay by knockout (slam, punches) - Round 1, 0:39

5. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola defeated Brandon Davis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

6. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz defeated Henry Briones by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

7. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles defeated Felipe Silva by submission (kneebar) - Round 3, 2:23