UFC Fight Night 131 results: Moraes stuns Rivera with first-round stoppage

Marlon Moares connects a kick to knockout Jimmy Rivera (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)
New York, June 2: Marlon Moraes ends it in a flash with a stunning stoppage of Jimmy Rivera in the main event of UFC Fight Night 131: Rivera vs. Moares hosted at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York on Friday (June 1).

Rivera, who went into the bout on a 20-fight winning run, saw his streak end after a left leg by Moraes knocked him out in just 33 seconds of the first round. And this win takes the former WSOF champion Moraes into contention for the UFC bantamweight title.

Moraes won for the third straight time and 16th time in 17 fights, while Rivera had a 20-fight winning streak snapped for the first lost since his second pro fight nearly 10 years ago.

In the co-main event, hometown's Gregor Gillespie extended his undefeated run to 12 by stopping Vinc Pichel who was also on the back of four-fight winning streak.

Gillespie's takedown game was on point against Pichel, and he used it for a brilliant second-round submission. Gillespie stayed unbeaten with arm-triangle choke finish of Pichel from half-guard at the 4:06 mark of the second round in a lightweight bout.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris, Ben Saunders, Julio Arce and Sam Alvey also were among the win on the main card. Harris stopped Daniel Spitz via knockout in the second round of the heavyweight bout.

Saunders defeated Jake Ellenberg via a technical knock out in the first round of a welterweight bout. Arce choked Daniel Teymur in the final frame of a featherweight bout to make it 5 out of 6 stoppage wins on the main card.

The only decision win on UFC Utica's main card went in favour of Alvey in the card opener where he earned a split decision against Gian Villante with couple of scores of 29-28, while Villante got a 29-28 of his own in the light heavyweight bout.

Earlier in the prelims, Sijara Eubanks, David Teymur, Belal Muhammad, Desmond Green, Nathaniel Wood and Jose Torres enjoyed wins in their respective bouts.

Check out the final results from UFC Utica:

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes defeated Jimmie Rivera by TKO (head kick, punches) - Round 1, 0:33

2. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie defeated Vinc Pichel by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 4:06

3. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris defeated Daniel Spitz by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 4:59

4. Welterweight bout: Ben Saunders defeated Jake Ellenberger by TKO (knee, punches) - Round 1, 1:56

5. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce defeated Daniel Teymur by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 2:55

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Sam Alvey defeated Gian Villante by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks defeated Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Lightweight bout: David Teymur defeated Nik Lentz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Chance Rencountre by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Lightweight bout: Desmond Green defeated Gleison Tibau by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood defeated Johnny Eduardo by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 2:18

6. Flyweight bout: Jose Torres defeated Jarred Brooks by TKO (slam) - Round 2, 2:55

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
