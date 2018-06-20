UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards fight card and TV schedule

A welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and the in-form Leon Edwards will headline the card, while the co-main event of the evening features a tasty light heavyweight match between Ovince Saint Preux and Tyson Pedro.

The main event bout will be Cerrone's first since his first-round TKO victory over Yancy Medeiros and Edwards' first since beating Peter Sobotta at UFC Fight Night 127 in London.

OSP is on the back of a submission loss to Ilir Latifi at UFC on FOX 28, while Pedro is fresh of a first-round submission win over Saparbek Safarov at UFC 221.

Also on the main card is a women's flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Jessie-Rose Clark. Plus, a welterweight scrap between Li Jingling and Daichi Abe.

UFC Fight Night 132's 13-fight card may not be loaded with household names, but there are plenty of fights that are worth watching.

Where is UFC Fight Night 132 happening?

The event is set to take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday (June 23).

What channel is showing UFC Singapore?

The main card will be shown live via Sony SIX on Saturday (June 23) from 5.30 PM IST, while earlier in the day you can stream the preliminary card via UFC Fight Pass from 2 PM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 132:

Main Card (Sony SIX)

1. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs Tyson Pedro

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessie-Rose Clark vs Jessica Eye

4. Welterweight bout: Li Jingling vs Daichi Abe

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Bantamweight bout: Teruto Ishihara vs Petr Yan

2. Bantamweight bout: Felipe Arantes vs Song Yadong

3. Featherweight bout: Rolando Dy vs Shane Young

4. Welterweight bout: Song Kenan vs Hector Aldana

5. Welterweight bout: Shinsho Anzai vs Jake Matthews

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan vs Viviane Pereira

7. Welterweight bout: Matt Schnell vs Naoki Inoue

8. Flyweight bout: Jenel Lausa vs Ulna Sasaski

9. Women's Flyweight bout: Ji Yeon Kim vs Melinda Fabiana