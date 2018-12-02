UFC Fight Night 142 results: Dos Santos, Rua earn stoppage wins

Adelaide, December 2: Junior dos Santos stops hometown's Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa at the Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia on Sunday (December 2).
The Brazilian Dos Santos ended UFC's second visit to Adelaide with a second-round TKO win over Australia's Tuivasa. "Cigano" was shaken in the first round, but fought back by connecting two punches and followed that with striking on the mat to force the stoppage at the 2:30 mark of Round 2.
That result meant, Tuivasa's undefeated streak in his professional career came to an end. For Dos Santos it was a second win in a row, also his first winning streak in more than six years.
2 in a row for @junior_cigano, who should he fight next? pic.twitter.com/g96ZYncsgG— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018
With his TKO win @ #UFCAdelaide @Junior_Cigano moved up some big time lists:— UFC News (@UFCNews) December 2, 2018
MOST WINS, @UFC HEAVYWEIGHT
16 - Andrei Arlovski
16 - Frank Mir
14 - Junior Dos Santos
MOST KNOCKOUTS, UFC HEAVYWEIGHT
10 - Derrick Lewis
10 - Cain Velasquez
09 - Junior Dos Santos
09 - Andrei Arlovski pic.twitter.com/NO7gWz2kpB
In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua once again proved that he still has something left in his career despite many long years in the sport with a victory over Tyson Pedro.
The former light heavyweight champ "Shogun" was outstruck in the first round, but the veteran rallied to score a third-round TKO victory over Pedro, who seemingly hurt his leg prior to the finish at 0.43 seconds of the second frame.
MOST WINS, @UFC /PRIDE/WEC/STRIKEFORCE— UFC News (@UFCNews) December 2, 2018
27 - Donald Cerrone
27 - Wanderlei Silva
25 - Dan Henderson
23 - Mirko Cro Cop
22 - @ShogunRua
22 - Minotauro Nogueira
MOST FINISHES, UFC/PRIDE/WEC/STRIKEFORCE
21 - Mirko Cro Cop
20 - Wanderlei Silva
19 - Donald Cerrone
18 - Shogun Rua pic.twitter.com/Wm72mVAO0H
With that TKO win, @ShogunRua is back in the win column. pic.twitter.com/m9hwEfz5oU— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018
In the main card opener, Jim Crute submitted Paul Craig in the third round of the light heavyweight bout. Australia's Crute locked in a kimura on Craig to force the tap at the 4:51 mark of Round 3.
No time wasted...Jimmy Crute gets the submission win with just 10 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/KybwTbKkqv— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018
Next up, Sodiq Yusuff connected a powerful right hand on Suman Mokhtarian in the opening round and then finished the featherweight bout on the ground at the 2:14 mark of the first round.
Nigeria stand up! @Super_Sodiq stops Mokhtarian in round 1! Wow! #UFCAdelaide pic.twitter.com/I2nyHtqOQ5— UFC (@ufc) December 2, 2018
Later, Anthony Rocco Martin submitted Aussie Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout. Martin caught Matthews in an anaconda choke to finish the fight at the 1:16 mark of Round 3.
3rd win this year, we see you @TonyRoccoMartin! pic.twitter.com/PIFw8M2u06— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018
Meanwhile, in the featured heavyweight bout, the veteran Mark Hunt couldn't get off the blocks, gifting a decision win to Justin Willis, who earned a trio of 29-28 scores.
Earlier in the prelims, there were decision wins for Aleksei Kunchenko, Wilson Reis, Keita Nakamura, Kai Kara-France, Christos Giagos and Damir Ismagulov.
Here are the final results of UFC Adelaide:
Main Card
1. Heavyweight bout: Junior Dos Santos defeated Tai Tuivasa by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:30
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua defeated Tyson Pedro by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:43
3. Heavyweight bout: Justin Willis defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
4. Welterweight bout: Anthony Rocco Martin defeated Jake Matthews by technical submission (anaconda choke) - Round 3, 1:19
5. Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff defeated Suman Mokhtarian by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:14
6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jim Crute defeated Paul Craig by submission (kimura) - Round 3, 4:51
Preliminary Card
1. Welterweight bout: Aleksei Kunchenko defeated Yushin Okami by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
2. Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis defeated Ben Nguyen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
3. Welterweight bout: Keita Nakamura defeated Salim Touahri by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France defeated Elias Garcia by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)
5. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos defeated Mizuto Hirota by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)
6. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov defeated Alex Gorgees by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)