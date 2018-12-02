English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UFC Fight Night 142 results: Dos Santos, Rua earn stoppage wins

By
Junior dos Santos during the Octagon interview (Image Courtesy: Youtube)
Junior dos Santos during the Octagon interview (Image Courtesy: Youtube)

Adelaide, December 2: Junior dos Santos stops hometown's Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa at the Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia on Sunday (December 2).

The Brazilian Dos Santos ended UFC's second visit to Adelaide with a second-round TKO win over Australia's Tuivasa. "Cigano" was shaken in the first round, but fought back by connecting two punches and followed that with striking on the mat to force the stoppage at the 2:30 mark of Round 2.

That result meant, Tuivasa's undefeated streak in his professional career came to an end. For Dos Santos it was a second win in a row, also his first winning streak in more than six years.

In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua once again proved that he still has something left in his career despite many long years in the sport with a victory over Tyson Pedro.

The former light heavyweight champ "Shogun" was outstruck in the first round, but the veteran rallied to score a third-round TKO victory over Pedro, who seemingly hurt his leg prior to the finish at 0.43 seconds of the second frame.

In the main card opener, Jim Crute submitted Paul Craig in the third round of the light heavyweight bout. Australia's Crute locked in a kimura on Craig to force the tap at the 4:51 mark of Round 3.

Next up, Sodiq Yusuff connected a powerful right hand on Suman Mokhtarian in the opening round and then finished the featherweight bout on the ground at the 2:14 mark of the first round.

Later, Anthony Rocco Martin submitted Aussie Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout. Martin caught Matthews in an anaconda choke to finish the fight at the 1:16 mark of Round 3.

Meanwhile, in the featured heavyweight bout, the veteran Mark Hunt couldn't get off the blocks, gifting a decision win to Justin Willis, who earned a trio of 29-28 scores.

Earlier in the prelims, there were decision wins for Aleksei Kunchenko, Wilson Reis, Keita Nakamura, Kai Kara-France, Christos Giagos and Damir Ismagulov.

Here are the final results of UFC Adelaide:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Junior Dos Santos defeated Tai Tuivasa by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:30

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua defeated Tyson Pedro by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:43

3. Heavyweight bout: Justin Willis defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Anthony Rocco Martin defeated Jake Matthews by technical submission (anaconda choke) - Round 3, 1:19

5. Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff defeated Suman Mokhtarian by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:14

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jim Crute defeated Paul Craig by submission (kimura) - Round 3, 4:51

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Aleksei Kunchenko defeated Yushin Okami by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

2. Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis defeated Ben Nguyen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Keita Nakamura defeated Salim Touahri by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France defeated Elias Garcia by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

5. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos defeated Mizuto Hirota by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov defeated Alex Gorgees by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 111/10 (36.4 vs BAN 508
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue