UFC Fight Night 142 results: Dos Santos, Rua earn stoppage wins

The Brazilian Dos Santos ended UFC's second visit to Adelaide with a second-round TKO win over Australia's Tuivasa. "Cigano" was shaken in the first round, but fought back by connecting two punches and followed that with striking on the mat to force the stoppage at the 2:30 mark of Round 2.

That result meant, Tuivasa's undefeated streak in his professional career came to an end. For Dos Santos it was a second win in a row, also his first winning streak in more than six years.

2 in a row for @junior_cigano, who should he fight next? pic.twitter.com/g96ZYncsgG — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

With his TKO win @ #UFCAdelaide @Junior_Cigano moved up some big time lists:



MOST WINS, @UFC HEAVYWEIGHT

16 - Andrei Arlovski

16 - Frank Mir

14 - Junior Dos Santos



MOST KNOCKOUTS, UFC HEAVYWEIGHT

10 - Derrick Lewis

10 - Cain Velasquez

09 - Junior Dos Santos

09 - Andrei Arlovski pic.twitter.com/NO7gWz2kpB — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 2, 2018

In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua once again proved that he still has something left in his career despite many long years in the sport with a victory over Tyson Pedro.

The former light heavyweight champ "Shogun" was outstruck in the first round, but the veteran rallied to score a third-round TKO victory over Pedro, who seemingly hurt his leg prior to the finish at 0.43 seconds of the second frame.

MOST WINS, @UFC /PRIDE/WEC/STRIKEFORCE

27 - Donald Cerrone

27 - Wanderlei Silva

25 - Dan Henderson

23 - Mirko Cro Cop

22 - @ShogunRua

22 - Minotauro Nogueira



MOST FINISHES, UFC/PRIDE/WEC/STRIKEFORCE

21 - Mirko Cro Cop

20 - Wanderlei Silva

19 - Donald Cerrone

18 - Shogun Rua pic.twitter.com/Wm72mVAO0H — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 2, 2018

With that TKO win, @ShogunRua is back in the win column. pic.twitter.com/m9hwEfz5oU — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

In the main card opener, Jim Crute submitted Paul Craig in the third round of the light heavyweight bout. Australia's Crute locked in a kimura on Craig to force the tap at the 4:51 mark of Round 3.

No time wasted...Jimmy Crute gets the submission win with just 10 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/KybwTbKkqv — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

Next up, Sodiq Yusuff connected a powerful right hand on Suman Mokhtarian in the opening round and then finished the featherweight bout on the ground at the 2:14 mark of the first round.

Later, Anthony Rocco Martin submitted Aussie Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout. Martin caught Matthews in an anaconda choke to finish the fight at the 1:16 mark of Round 3.

3rd win this year, we see you @TonyRoccoMartin! pic.twitter.com/PIFw8M2u06 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

Meanwhile, in the featured heavyweight bout, the veteran Mark Hunt couldn't get off the blocks, gifting a decision win to Justin Willis, who earned a trio of 29-28 scores.

Earlier in the prelims, there were decision wins for Aleksei Kunchenko, Wilson Reis, Keita Nakamura, Kai Kara-France, Christos Giagos and Damir Ismagulov.

Here are the final results of UFC Adelaide:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Junior Dos Santos defeated Tai Tuivasa by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:30

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua defeated Tyson Pedro by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:43

3. Heavyweight bout: Justin Willis defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Anthony Rocco Martin defeated Jake Matthews by technical submission (anaconda choke) - Round 3, 1:19

5. Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff defeated Suman Mokhtarian by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:14

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jim Crute defeated Paul Craig by submission (kimura) - Round 3, 4:51

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Aleksei Kunchenko defeated Yushin Okami by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

2. Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis defeated Ben Nguyen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Keita Nakamura defeated Salim Touahri by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France defeated Elias Garcia by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

5. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos defeated Mizuto Hirota by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov defeated Alex Gorgees by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)