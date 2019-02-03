UFC Fight Night 144 results: Moraes submits Assuncao, evens scores

Moraes got sweet revenge against Assuncao who spoiled his UFC debut in 2012. Magic Moraes latched on to a downed Assuncao's neck and rolled to the top with his arms trapped to lock in the guillotine. In the end, Moraes earned the tap at the 3:17 mark of the first round.

"First of all, I want to thank everyone who came here today," Moraes said after the win. "It was a very difficult week, I was tested a few times. But I'm very happy and this belt will be mine.

"I'm the best of this division. Our champion dropped to flyweight, and after his last performance, I'm sure I can beat him."

In the co-main event, Jose Aldo, who admitted his MMA career is about to come to a close, showed that he's still just as capable as ever against Renato Moicano in Fortaleza.

After starting on the back foot in the opening round, it was a different story in the second for the former featherweight champion.

A storng left hand in the opening moments of second round started it all for Aldo, who followed with a non-stop barrage of left and rights that floored Moicano. Aldo continued striking until the referee called a halt to the contest at the 0:44 mark of the round.

Also on the main card, veteran Demian Maia submiited Lyman Good via rear naked choke (RNC) in a welterweight bout and Charles Oliveira locked in the anaconda choke to make David Teymur tap in a lightweight bout.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker proved his finishing ability again with a first round TKO of Justin Ledet in light heavyweight bout. In the main card opener, Livinha Souza earned a split decision against Sarah Frota in a Women's Strawweight bout.

Earlier in the prelims, Markus Perez, Jair Rozenstruik and Said Nurmagomedov won via stoppages, while Thiago Alves, Mara Romero Borella, Geraldo de Freitas and Rogerio Bontorin earned decision wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Fotaleza:

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes defeated Raphael Assuncao by submission (guillotine) - Round 1, 3:17

2. Featherweight bout: Jose Aldo defeated Renato Moicano by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 0:44

3. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia defeated Lyman Good by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:38

4. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira defeated David Teymur by submission (anaconda choke) - Round 2, 0:55

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker defeated Justin Ledet by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:15

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Livinha Souza defeated Sarah Frota by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Markus Perez defeated Anthony Hernandez by technical submission (anaconda choke) - Round 2, 1:07

2. Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves defeated Max Griffin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Mara Romero Borella defeated Taila Santos by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Heavyweight bout: Jair Rozenstruik defeated Junior Albini by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:54

5. Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas defeated Felipe Colares by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

6. Bantamweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Ricardo Ramos by TKO (body kick, punches) - Round 1, 2:28

7. Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin defeated Magomed Bibulatov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)