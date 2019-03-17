UFC Fight Night 147 results: Masvidal finishes Till with crushing KO

Masvidal started the welterweight bout with a kick that landed in Till's groin, which led the Brit to take a short break. The fight resumed after an apology from Masvidal, who delivered when it mattered the most by scoring a highlight-reel finish of Till.

After a slow start, Masvidal was able to push free in the second and connected a huge left hand to floor Till. Another landed on the way down, and Masvidal pounced to finish off the job at the 3:05 mark of the frame. The result meant Masvidal snapped his two-fight lossing streak, while Till lost his second in a row.

In the co-main event, Leon Edwards earned a split decision win over Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout with scores of 28-29, 29-27, 29-28. After the event finished, the headliners of the event Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a altercation, which saw both fighters throw punches.

OOOOOOHHH!



Gunnar goes down and hangs on as we head to round 2️⃣! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/O4e5UtKppH — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

Also on the main card, unbeaten Dominick Reyes defeated former light heayweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir via split decision with two judges scoring the fight 29-28 in the Devastator's favour. While a third judge scored the fight 29-28 in Oezdemir's favour.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Wood and Claudio Silva picked up submission wins against Jose Quinonez and Danny Roberts respectively. Plus, Jack Marshman defeated John Phillips via split decison to round off the main card.

A WILD FINISH!



Make it 1️⃣3️⃣ straight victories for Cláudio Silva!



Tune in now ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RQiv8 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/CkP4kiNidy — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

Earlier in the prelims, Arnold Allen, Marc Diakiese, Saparbek Safarov and Molly McCann earned decision wins, while Dan Ige and Mike Grundy picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC London:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal defeated Darren Till by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 3:05

2. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards defeated Gunnar Nelson by split decision (28-29, 29-27, 29-28)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes defeated Volkan Oezdemir by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood defeated Jose Quinonez by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:46

5. Welterweight bout: Claudio Silva defeated Danny Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) - Round 3, 3:37

6. Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman defeated John Phillips by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen defeated Jordan Rinaldi by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese defeated Joe Duffy by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Saparbek Safarov defeated Nico Negumereanu by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Danny Henry by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:17

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann defeated Priscila Cachoeira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Featherweight bout: Mike Grundy defeated Nad Narimani by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:42