English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC Fight Night 147 results: Masvidal finishes Till with crushing KO

By
Jorge Masvidal after the UFC London main event (Image: Twitter)
Jorge Masvidal after the UFC London main event (Image: Twitter)

London, March 17: Jorge Masvidal stopped Darren Till with a devastating knock out in the main event of UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal event which took place at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday (March 16).

Masvidal started the welterweight bout with a kick that landed in Till's groin, which led the Brit to take a short break. The fight resumed after an apology from Masvidal, who delivered when it mattered the most by scoring a highlight-reel finish of Till.

After a slow start, Masvidal was able to push free in the second and connected a huge left hand to floor Till. Another landed on the way down, and Masvidal pounced to finish off the job at the 3:05 mark of the frame. The result meant Masvidal snapped his two-fight lossing streak, while Till lost his second in a row.

In the co-main event, Leon Edwards earned a split decision win over Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout with scores of 28-29, 29-27, 29-28. After the event finished, the headliners of the event Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a altercation, which saw both fighters throw punches.

Also on the main card, unbeaten Dominick Reyes defeated former light heayweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir via split decision with two judges scoring the fight 29-28 in the Devastator's favour. While a third judge scored the fight 29-28 in Oezdemir's favour.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Wood and Claudio Silva picked up submission wins against Jose Quinonez and Danny Roberts respectively. Plus, Jack Marshman defeated John Phillips via split decison to round off the main card.

Earlier in the prelims, Arnold Allen, Marc Diakiese, Saparbek Safarov and Molly McCann earned decision wins, while Dan Ige and Mike Grundy picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC London:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal defeated Darren Till by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 3:05

2. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards defeated Gunnar Nelson by split decision (28-29, 29-27, 29-28)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes defeated Volkan Oezdemir by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood defeated Jose Quinonez by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:46

5. Welterweight bout: Claudio Silva defeated Danny Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) - Round 3, 3:37

6. Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman defeated John Phillips by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen defeated Jordan Rinaldi by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese defeated Joe Duffy by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Saparbek Safarov defeated Nico Negumereanu by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Danny Henry by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:17

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann defeated Priscila Cachoeira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Featherweight bout: Mike Grundy defeated Nad Narimani by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:42

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LGN 0 - 2 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue